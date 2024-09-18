Madagascar Taps Into Waste Management Efforts

Madagascar President Andry Rajoelina has expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa for sending the Geo Pomona Waste Management firm to his country as it seeks to tap into the waste management company's expertise.

The Madagascan leader said he had been thoroughly impressed by Geo Pomona's operations when SADC Heads of State toured the former dumpsite on the sidelines of the 44th SADC Summit of Heads of State last month.

Speaking after their meeting, President Rajoelina said Zimbabwe and Madagascar were on a new path of cordial bilateral ties.

"I need to thank my brother His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa for sending his team here on a fact-finding mission. I am grateful that Zimbabwe and Madagascar are now on a new path of diplomatic ties which will benefit the two countries on the political and economic front.

"I was impressed by what I saw when I came for the SADC Summit to see that a dirty and hazardous place can be changed in a very short space of time, but also to produce energy.

"We have similar challenges here in Antananarivo and this marks a significant step to collaborate in many different economic areas besides energy generation," he said.

Geo Pomona Waste Management executive chairman and chief executive Dr Dilesh Nguwaya said the Second Republic's engagement and re-engagement diplomatic offensive had opened new horizons for co-operation.

"It is essential that private companies are also part of the engagement and re-engagement agenda as testified by this visit which has opened new avenues of co-operation between the two countries.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Madagascar Zimbabwe Environment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We had a successful tour here in Madagascar and managed to benchmark what we are doing as a company in waste management and energy generation which Madagascar is keen to also replicate.

"In our talks, the President promised that he will send a team to Zimbabwe to work towards creating a working relationship that can see us doing the same here in Madagascar," he said.

The delegation, which has been in Madagascar since last week, met President Rajoelina at the Ambohitsirohitra Palace in Antananarivo yesterday to appraise him on their benchmarking tour to the island nation on waste management and energy generation.

The delegation held meetings with several Government Ministers from Energy and Hydrocarbons, Environment and Sustainable Development, Water, Sanitation and Hygiene and Foreign Affairs.

The Madagascar leader has registered intent to replicate the Geo Pomona operations in his own country.