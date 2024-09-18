Zimbabwe: Dementia - More Than Just Memory Loss

Aging is a natural part of life, but it often comes with its own challenges.

While many of us are familiar with the physical changes that accompany old age, such as decreased mobility, eyesight, and hearing, there is another, often overlooked, condition that can significantly impact quality of life; dementia.

Despite its prevalence, dementia remains a relatively unknown condition for many.

This silent epidemic is characterised by a progressive decline in cognitive function, leading to memory loss, confusion, and ultimately, a loss of independence.

Dementia results from a variety of diseases and injuries that affect the brain.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common form of dementia and may contribute up to 60 to 70 percent of cases.

Dementia is currently the seventh leading cause of death and one of the major causes of disability and dependency among older people globally.

This September marks the 13th anniversary of World Alzheimer's Month, an international campaign to raise dementia awareness and challenge stigma surrounding dementia and its related disorders.

Each year, Alzheimer and dementia associations, alongside all those involved in the treatment, care and support of people living with dementia, from around the world unite to organise advocacy and events to raise awareness on the condition.

This year, the focus is on 'Attitudes to Dementia', and it centres on understanding and addressing the current perceptions and attitudes towards dementia, aiming to address the stigma and misinformation around the condition to ultimately build a more dementia friendly society.

According to the World Health Organisation, more than 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with over 60 percent of them living in low and middle-income countries. Every year, there are nearly 10 million new cases.

In 2019, dementia cost global economies US$1,3 trillion and approximately 50 percent of these costs were attributable to care provided by informal carers like family members and close friends, who provide on average five hours of care and supervision per day.

Women are disproportionately affected by dementia, both directly and indirectly as they experience higher disability-adjusted life years and mortality due to dementia.

They also provide 70 percent of care hours for people living with dementia.

In Zimbabwe, an estimated 27 377 people are living with dementia, a figure which is expected to increase to about 80 386 by 2050.

With these growing numbers, it remains important to address the information gaps that exist. These normally result in stigma and discrimination against the older people affected and creates barriers to diagnosis and care.

In the context of many African communities, older people with dementia and related disorders are then associated with witchcraft and many other evil vices.

But understanding dementia may help remove this perception and improve our care for such people.

Understanding dementia

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory, thinking and social abilities. Dementia is not one specific disease.

Alzheimer's disease is the most common cause of dementia in older adults, but there are other causes of dementia. Depending on the cause, some dementia symptoms may be reversible.

Some of the things that increase the risk of developing dementia include age (more common in those 65 or older), hypertension, diabetes, being overweight or obese, smoking, drinking too much alcohol, being physically inactive, being socially isolated and depression.

While consciousness is not affected, the impairment in cognitive function is commonly accompanied, and occasionally preceded, by changes in mood, emotional control, behaviour, or motivation.

Some of the early signs and symptoms include forgetting things or recent events, losing or misplacing things, getting lost when walking or driving, being confused even in familiar places, losing track of time, problems following conversations or trouble finding words, difficulties performing familiar tasks and misjudging distances to objects visually.

Dementia affects each person in a different way, depending upon the underlying causes, other health conditions and the person's cognitive functioning before becoming ill.

Eventually, most people with dementia will need others to help with daily activities.

Unfortunately, there is no cure for dementia, but a lot can be done to support both people living with the illness and those who care for them.

In advanced stages, severe loss of brain function can cause dehydration, malnutrition or infection. These complications can result in death.

However, people with dementia can take steps to maintain their quality of life and promote their well-being by being physically active as well as taking part in activities and social interactions that stimulate the brain and maintain daily function.

In addition, there are some medications that can help manage dementia symptoms.

However, ongoing research is exploring new treatment options and potential preventative measures. Current treatments focus on managing symptoms and improving quality of life. These may include medications to help with memory, thinking, and behaviour, as well as therapies to support individuals with daily living activities.

What is being done?

WHO recognises dementia as a public health priority and in May 2017, the World Health Assembly endorsed the Global action plan on the public health response to dementia 2017-2025.

The plan provides a comprehensive blueprint for action - for policy-makers, international, regional and national partners, and WHO in the following areas: addressing dementia as a public health priority, increasing awareness of dementia and creating a dementia-inclusive society, reducing the risk of dementia, diagnosis, treatment and care, information systems for dementia, support for dementia carers and research and innovation.

Alzheimer's Disease International (ADI) is also working with the WHO to advocate for the implementation of the Plan of Action.

ADI believes that the key to winning the fight against dementia lies in a unique combination of global solutions and local knowledge.

In this regard, the organisation works with the Zimbabwe Alzheimer's and Related Disorders Association (ZARDA) to ensure that dementia and related disorders get the recognition they should from all stakeholders.

ZARDA chairperson, Mrs Janet Wood called for immediate action to change attitudes, raise awareness, and challenge the stigma surrounding dementia.

"The projected increase in the numbers of people living with dementia can be attributed to population ageing and population growth, highlighting the need to increase awareness and best practices in addressing stigma and dementia.

"It is also important to address common misconceptions around the condition, promoting better understanding of the condition, working together to reduce the impact of dementia on individuals, families and global society as a whole," she said.

As the world commemorations of World Alzheimer's day on September 25 nears, Mrs Wood stressed the importance of increased awareness about dementia in communities.

"Only through increased awareness will more people seek out information, advice and support. With the potential to improve diagnosis rates, encourage further research, including around areas as such as risk reduction, and handle the growing demand of access to treatment and care, World Alzheimer's Month has never been more important," she said.

Raising awareness about dementia is crucial for improving understanding, reducing stigma, and promoting early diagnosis and support.

By addressing these challenges, Zimbabwe can work towards improving the lives of individuals affected by dementia and reducing the overall burden of this debilitating conditions.

