Zimbabwe: Zinara Bags Three Prestigious Awards

The Zimbabwe National Road Administration (Zinara) bagged three prestigious awards at the Exceptional Marketing Awards organised by the Marketers Association of Zimbabwe in Harare last week.

The awards dovetailed with Zinara's rebranding drive, which seeks to position the organisation as one of the best State-owned entities providing top-notch services to its customers.

The awards include a platinum gong where Zinara emerged the overall best - Excellence in Public Sector Marketing and a gold award for the Best Informational for the Licence and Win Promotion 2023.

The latter category had private sector giants like OK Zimbabwe, Nyaradzo Group and Tongaat Hulett, among the nominees.

Zinara head of corporate communications and marketing Mrs Tsungie Manyeza scooped the coveted Public Relations Practitioner of the Year award, bringing to three the number of awards conferred to the organisation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the awards ceremony, Mrs Manyeza said the awards were a huge endorsement of Zinara's rebranding and turnaround strategies, which are largely client-focused.

She said Zinara is striving to offer the best experience to its customers while catalysing the overall fulfilment of the organisation's mandate.

Mrs Manyeza said it was gratifying that these efforts had been honoured through the awards.

"We are truly humbled by this recognition which has come at time when we have scaled up our organic rebranding drive in which we seek to ensure that the new brand is experienced before it is seen in aesthetics.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is indeed a sound endorsement for our market facing efforts. Our primary duty is to serve the public and this recognition is something that we value and take seriously.

"We take this as our new baseline, a renewed challenge for us to perform much better and exceed expectations as we benchmark with industry champions across sectors. I want to assure the people of Zimbabwe that we will measure up to the task," she said.

Mrs Manyeza said the administration was running various marketing promotions such as the recent licensing discounts promotion offered during ZAS 2024 and the Licence and Win Promotion set to launch this October.

The promotions have gone a long way to improve customer experience, drive up compliance and enable Zinara to effectively undertake its mandate.

It is continuously reviewing its systems to ensure that they align with Government's strategic vision of creating an upper middle-income society by 2030, said Mrs Manyeza.

"We remain alive to our national Vision 2030 and we are mindful of the role that we play in this agenda.

"In line with this, we are implementing various strategies to ensure that we contribute meaningfully to this cause as we mobilise and disburse road user fees for the rehabilitation and maintenance of our road network," she said.

Zinara is a State-owned enterprise established to fix, collect and disburse road user fees for the purposes of road infrastructure maintenance.