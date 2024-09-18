Zimbabwe: Guard Gets Away With U.S.$134k At Gunpoint

Police have launched a manhunt for a 46-year-old security guard who over the weekend held hostage ZB bank Sanyati branch employees before stealing US$134 000 and R33 800 at gunpoint.

The suspect, Samson Mahohoma of 118 Arda Compound was employed by Peace Security and assigned to guard the bank when he committed the offence.

Investigations revealed that on Saturday at around 1.30pm, the complainant, Rufaro Lungundiya (43), who is the branch manager at ZB Bank Sanyati, closed the bank and instructed all the workers to enter into a cash room to count the money.

While they were inside, the suspect, who was manning the bank premises, entered the room while armed with his rifle and ordered everyone to lie down.

Mahohoma then stashed all the money in a sack and ordered all workers to surrender their cell phones and keys. He then left the room, locked the doors and disappeared with the loot.

The total value stolen is US$134 000 and R33 800 and nothing was recovered.

The matter is under investigation at ZRP Sanyati under case number RRB 5954912.

National police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi said investigations were in progress.

"The ZRP is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of a security guard, Samson Mahohoma aged 46 who is being sought in connection with a case of robbery which occurred at a bank in Sanyati on September 14, 2024, at around 1330 hours.

"The suspect, who was on duty at the bank, attacked two bank tellers and three other bank officials before stealing US$ 134 000 and R32 800 cash. Anyone with information can report at any nearest police station," he said.

Last week, five armed robbers who recently pounced on the Fawcett Security Company premises in Chipinge and made off with US$111 000 and R1 281 320 were arrested barely two days after the heist.

The arrests were made after a tip-off about the whereabouts of a Fawcett Security Company employee who provided key information on the company's operations to his accomplices.

Detectives from CID Homicide in Harare last Friday received a tip-off that Norest Masikira (43) of Gaza A in Chipinge, who is a Fawcett employee, was involved in the robbery.

They teamed up with their counterparts in Chipinge and arrested Masikira who then implicated Takesure Simango (40) of Usanga and Givemore Makoto (40) of Medium Density.

Makoto and Simango also implicated Tendai Mupatsi (25) and his brother Lovejoy Mupatsi (38) of Medium Density. Their arrests led to the recovery of R98 000 and US$850 from Lovejoy's car.

He allegedly indicated that the money was his share from the robbery.

Masikira, Simango and Makoto were searched, but nothing was recovered from them.

Investigations revealed that Masikira admitted to supplying confidential information to Simango and Makoto.