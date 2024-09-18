Zimbabwe: Surprise Birthday Celebrations for President

Delegates to the Zimbabwe Economic Development Conference (ZEDCON) yesterday burst into song and dance in a surprise celebration of President Mnangagwa's birthday before gifting him with a pangolin artefact.

The President turned 82 on Sunday.

President Mnangagwa, who was guest of honour and officially opened the high-level indaba which is in its third edition, had just finished delivering his keynote address to the oversubscribed gathering.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion permanent secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga, led delegates in wishing the President a happy birthday.

"The delegates and all of us here would want to wish you a very happy 82nd birthday. Although you don't look 82, Your Excellency, I think we can see the energy levels, you look like a 42-year-old," said Mr Guvamatanga, drawing thunderous applause from the crowd.

"So, may the good Lord continue to bless you with more years Your Excellency, on behalf of all the delegates here."

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, was then tasked with handing over the unique present.

It was at that time that the auditorium burst into the traditional Happy Birthday song as others danced along.

As Prof Ncube unwrapped the package, he occasionally chatted with President Mnangagwa.

"It's a pangolin artefact and pangolins are a royal species," said Prof Ncube as he handed it over to the President.

With a broad smile, President Mnangagwa hoisted the gift, with delegates ululating and some clapping their hands.

The celebratory mood extended outside the conference venue where a Victoria Falls-based traditional ensemble, Inguquko White Stars, had prepared another surprise and delivered a scintillating presentation for the President and delegates.

The President and top officials went through a photo shoot with Inguquko harmoniously singing "Happy Birthday".

In response, President Mnangagwa waved along in excitement and appreciation to the group members who went a step further asking him: "How old are you?"

In African beliefs, pangolins are considered sacred animals as they are associated with good luck and are sometimes referred to as the "wise old man" of the African bush.

Hence seeing one such animal in a lifetime is a rare and mind-blowing experience.

The President's birthday on Sunday coincided with the historic inaugural Munhumutapa Day celebrations held at the Great Zimbabwe National Monument in Masvingo where he officiated.