Zimbabwe: 'Air Commodore Zimondi a Dedicated Cadre'

Columbus Mabika, Herald Reporter

Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi, has been described as a dedicated cadre, whose work ethic and commitment to excellence cannot be erased.

Air Commodore Zimondi (65) died last Friday after succumbing to injuries sustained in a recent road traffic accident.

Presiding over a full military parade at Manyame Air Force Base in Harare yesterday, Commander AFZ Air Marshal Jacob John Nzvede said the force was saddened by his death.

"Our hearts are filled with deep sorrow as we gather here at Manyame Air Force Base to bid farewell to the late Air Commodore (Retired) Peter Gedion Sheik Zimondi. The news of his passing on was a devastating blow for the entire Air Force of Zimbabwe because of the professional and personal connections that we all had with him," he said.

"It is even more painful to accept because it comes hardly a month after the passing on of another air officer. The late Air Commodore (retired) Zimondi sustained injuries after a road accident, but like a true fighter that he was, he fought until he passed away on 13 September 2024.

"On behalf of the Air Force of Zimbabwe officers, members and indeed on my own behalf, I wish to express our deepest sympathies to the entire family, relatives and friends on your loss. For the better part of his life he was in the Air Force of Zimbabwe family."

Mourners described Air Commodore Zimondi as a rare military genius whose fortunes changed the face of the AFZ.

Air Commodore (Retired) Washington Makurumidze, who worked with the late Air Commodore Zimondi since 1984, said he was an intelligent man who wanted the best for the AFZ and country at large.

"I started knowing him as far back as 1984, we became friends, colleagues, course mates and became best friends. He was a straight forward man who wanted the best for his organisation and nation at large," he said.

Pallbearers carry the casket bearing the body of Airforce Commondore (Retired) Peter Gedion during a funeral parade at Manyame Airforce Base in Harare yesterday,- Picture: Charles Muchakagara.

Group Captain Simbarashe Dube, who deputised Air Commodore Zimondi when he was AFZ director general administration, concurred saying his death was indeed a loss to the AFZ.

"He was a man whose work ethic was beyond doubt. I worked under him as his deputy and came to know a lot on administration issues. He was very articulate on matters such that even in his retirement we continued to seek counsel on various issues on administration from him," he said.

Air Commodore Zimondi was born on November 11, 1959 at Waddilove Mission Hospital in Marondera, as the sixth child in a family of 12 children.

He successfully completed his primary education at Warikandwa Primary School before proceeding for secondary education at Mount St Mary's Mission and Kwenda Mission.

At the dawn of Zimbabwe's Independence, the political leadership had the vision to indigenise critical areas such as the defence forces.

To this end, the leadership embarked on an expansive drive to recruit gifted young men and women who were then sent for training in friendly countries. One such young man was Air Commodore Zimondi.

During ceasefire period, he went to Rushinga Assembly Point together with other politically conscious and determined youths. In 1981 and at the age of 22, he was selected to be part of a group of young trainees to undergo training in Nigeria.

Upon his return in 1982, he was attested into the AFZ as an Air Sub Lieutenant and rose through the ranks to become an Air Commodore in 2018.

An Air Commodore is the equivalent rank to an army Brigadier-General.

He held several challenging appointments throughout his career, chief among them being Base Commander at Manyame Air Force base.

He attended military courses commensurate with his rank and academically was a holder of a Master's Degree in Business Administration and Master's Degree in Development Studies.

Burial arrangements will announced in due course.

Mourners are gathered at Number 7 Crowborough Road in Mt Pleasant, Harare.