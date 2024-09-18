Zimbabwe: Call for Transformative Education At PAP

SADC Parliamentary Forum president, Roger Mancienne, has underlined the urgent need for educational reform across the continent, advocating for a comprehensive strategy to build resilient education systems that cater to all Africans in the 21st century.

Mr Mancienne, who is also the Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, made the call yesterday when he addressed a sitting of the Pan African Parliament Committee virtually.

"We must recognise the pivotal role that quality and relevant learning play in shaping a prosperous, inclusive, and sustainable future," he said during a session themed, "Educate an African Fit for the 21st Century."

Noting that over 98 million children in Africa were out of school, Mr Mancienne drew attention to learning poverty, a phenomenon where 90 percent of children in Sub-Saharan Africa are unable to read a simple text at the age of 10.

He said learning poverty had been exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic and presents a significant barrier to educational access and attainment across the SADC region.

Mr Mancienne called on parliaments and governments to take decisive action in tackling the challenges.

Highlighting the critical role education plays in achieving the African Union's Agenda 2063 of the "Africa We Want", Mr Mancienne praised the African Union for proposing 10 national and continental objectives to drive educational reform.

The objectives focus on building inclusive education systems that prioritise teacher development, STEM education, vocational training and digital solutions.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Foundational learning is the bedrock upon which all further learning is built," he said.

Mr Mancienne argued that without a solid foundation, efforts to create a knowledge-based economy would falter.

Equitable access to quality foundational education could significantly reduce educational disparities and promote social inclusion, in line with the goals of the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA) 2016-2025, he argued.

Mr Mancienne also emphasised the importance of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in transforming Africa's education landscape.

"TVET must be elevated to address the skills gap and enhance employability," he said, and highlighted the potential of TVET to empower the continent's youthful population, reinforcing the need for lifelong learning and adaptability in a rapidly evolving job market.

"In Africa, education must drive transformation.

"Together, we can create an Africa where every individual has the tools to succeed and where our collective potential is fully realised," he added.