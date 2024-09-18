Zimbabwe: Karateka Muripo Reflects On Sixth Dan Promotion

Renowned Karateka Samson Muripo says his promotion to sixth dan is a milestone in his martial arts journey.

The two-time world champion earned the promotion last November at an International Technical Promotion Seminar at Grandship Shizuoka in Japan.

However, he received his sixth dan belt and certificate recently and as he reflected on his achievement, Muripo said it represents commitment.

"The sixth dan promotion is a significant milestone in my martial arts journey.

"It represents not just a personal achievement, but also a commitment to the values of karate discipline, respect, and continuous learning. This rank allows me to give back to the community and mentor the next generation of karate practitioners.

"Earning the sixth dan requires years of dedicated training and mastery of various techniques and principles.

"Typically, one must have held the fifth dan for at least six years, during which they engage in advanced training, teaching, and contributing to the karate community.

"The process involves rigorous physical and technical assessments, as well as a demonstration of leadership and mentorship."

"After graduation, the belt is awarded following formal recognition from the governing bodies.

"This includes verification of the promotion and the completion of required assessments. The time taken can vary due to logistics, administrative processes, and the need to ensure that all criteria for the rank are met," said Muripo.

Muripo was graded together with George Mutambu and Likhwa Khumalo, who both earned their fifth dan.

"It was a proud moment for us as fellow Zimbabweans achieving significant ranks together.

"Shihan Muchineripi Tarwireyi, fifth dan, and Shihan Kumbirai Musinami, fifth dan were promoted in a separate ceremony later on at Harare Raylton Sports Club on the 22nd of December, 2023.

"While they are both deserving of their ranks, the timing and platform for their promotions were different from ours in Japan due to lack of sponsorship for them to have travelled with us to the 2nd So-Kyokushin World Karate Tournament."

Muripo also competed in the 2nd So-Kyokushin World Karate tournament, which preceded the grading.

It was his last fight as he retired from competing.

He is now focusing on the development of Kyokushin karate locally and regionally.

"I am now up and about for the development of Kyokushin Karate, locally, and regionally, and even internationally, thus when the need arises to that extent.

"My involvement in the development of karate has been incredibly demanding.

"I am focusing on training programmes for youth and community outreach initiatives, which have seen positive engagement with the International Centre of Martial Arts for Youth Development and Engagement under the auspices of UNESCO partnership with Zimbabwe So-Kyokushin Karate-Do Organisation.

"It enabled us to open Chifamba High School So-Kyokushin Dojo in Guruve district, Mashonaland Central, with over 150 students under the stewardship of Sempai Samuel Munemo.

"And Mutare Junior School So-Kyokushin Dojo under the leadership of Sensei Allen Makufeni with over 130 students.

"It's fulfilling to witness the growth of young practitioners and their passion for karate.

"I hope my dream to at least secure five to 10 schools per province will come to pass and witness a tremendous growth of Kyokushin Karate in Zimbabwe as we embark on a mission of, kicking out drugs and substance abuse in schools through martial arts."

The seasoned karateka is the Zimbabwe So-Kyokushin Karate Do-Organisation branch chief.