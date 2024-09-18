Uganda: Minister Kasolo Raises Concern Over Poor Implementation of PDM in Buvuma

The State Minister for Microfinance, Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo, has raised concerns regarding the whereabouts of funds allocated for the monitoring of the Parish Development Model (PDM).

The minister's comments followed a wave of complaints from local leaders and technocrats about the significant challenges they face in monitoring government programs due to inadequate transport and logistical support.

The issue was brought to light during a meeting in Masaka city, where representatives from various ministries led by ministry of finance and planning engaged with local leaders and technocrats from several districts including , Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe, Buvuma, Mpigi, Kalangala, and two municipalities Mukono and Njeru in preparation for the 2025-2026 financial year budget.

Local leaders from various districts, including Mukono, Kayunga, Buikwe, Buvuma, Mpigi, Ggomba, Rakai, and Kalangala, among municipalities of Mukono and Buikwe, gathered in Masaka city to present their views to the Ministry of Finance and Planning ahead of the 2025-2026 financial year's budget.

During the meeting, Godfrey Ssemugooma, a commissioner from the Ministry of Finance and Planning, revealed alarming statistics about the performance of several districts, particularly the island districts, in implementing the government's wealth creation programs.

Buvuma district, for instance, had recorded a 0% implementation rate for the Parish Development Model, a flagship government initiative aimed at improving household incomes and eradicating poverty at the grassroots.

"Mukono municipal council is at 38.2, Mukono district is at 10.2%, Buvuma 0%, Buikwe 81%, Kalangala, 62.7%, Rakai 44%. The figures from island districts are troubling, especially when we look at Buvuma. This lack of progress reflects a need for more proactive measures," noted Ssemugooma.

However, Buvuma district Chief Administration officer Isa Mbooge refuted the claims, stating that all 38 SACCOs in the district had received their full allocation of PDM funds, totaling shs 3.8 billion.

"All the PDM funds we received in the financial years 2021-2022 and that we in 2022-2023 worthy shs 3.8 bn we gave them all to the people. Buikwe is made up of 38 parishes and every parish has recived the shs 100 million of this financial year and the shs 100 million of the last financial year and the shs 25 million of the 2021-2022 financial year," Mbooge said.

He acknowledged that while progress has been made, challenges persist, particularly due to system updates that have delayed data entry into the PDM database.

"When we are implementing PDM, we were taking all people those who have national IDs and those without, when we started it failed to enroll them and we are lacking machines," he said.

Mbooge reassured that despite these setbacks, Buvuma district is committed to achieving full implementation of the PDM by the end of the current quarter.

"We are in touch with the ministry of ICT and we are sure that at the end of this quarter we will be at 100%."

Additionally, he mentioned that the government's ban on Mukene fishing, a key livelihood for many islanders had negatively impacted some of the intended PDM beneficiaries.

Minister Kasolo attributed this to laziness.

"What kind of materials do they need? How can a leader fail to buy a phone costs shs 70,000 so that they enter data into the system .Stop blaming machines because even if we give them to you, you will get other reasons to lean on because as of now Kayunga district is on 95% but we never gave them gadgets but why are they on 95% when Buvuma is on 0%?"

Kasolo ordered his team from ministry of finance to camp in Buvuma and make sure that PDM is implemented well and benefits the people of the area.

"When we send money and it remains on accounts it does not make any sense and we need to receive the feedback."

He urged local leaders to take greater responsibility for implementing government programs.

He emphasized the importance of mastering their roles in ensuring that the Parish Development Model and other wealth creation initiatives are effectively executed for the benefit of the people.

"There was no political leadership but these programs are meant to uplift our communities. It is our duty as leaders to make sure they are implemented and that our people get benefit. We cannot afford to let such critical programs fail. I want to encourage all leaders that anything concerning PDM, do not just sit but go to the parish, subcounty, district which you lead. You are a minister, how did your district perform in PDM? RDC, LCV go and check so that we find solution on where we have failed," Minister Kasolo stressed.

Led by Buikwe's councilor for elderly Abib Sulaiman Lule, the local officials turned the spotlight on the Ministry of Finance and Planning, accusing the government of failing to provide adequate support in terms of resources and logistics, particularly transportation. Many leaders complained that they have struggled to monitor PDM and other programs because of the absence of essential infrastructure.

"In my district Buikwe the CAO does not have a car, they use only one for the district chairperson. The challenges we face on the ground are real. How can we monitor programs like PDM when we don't even have the transport necessary to reach the communities that need our help the most?"

In response Minister Kasolo directed his concerns at the Ministry of Finance and Planning, demanding an explanation for the apparent disappearance of funds that were allocated for the monitoring of the Parish Development Model