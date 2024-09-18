Ethiopia: GERD in Promoting Regional Cooperation, Development

It is interesting to note that Ethiopia has been getting to the bottom of predicaments revolving around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) through round table discussion. It is generally recognized that Ethiopia's flagship project does not harm the lower riparian nations by any means whatsoever. What is more, the Dam plays a huge role in turning the spotlight on working harmoniously with a view to taking the country to new frontiers.

As long as Ethiopia's envisioned target is developing together devoid of harming riparian nations, all pertinent bodies should work hand in glove to resolve peacefully quandaries spinning round the construction of the mammoth dam.

In a similar way, the Dam has passed through many twists and turns to reach where it is in the present circumstances. No matter what the challenges, Ethiopia in the fullness of time turned out to be triumphant over its adversaries.

Since the laying of the cornerstone for the construction of the Dam, Ethiopians from all walks of life have been doing the whole thing they can to make the flagship Dam fully sees the light of day at the earliest possible moment. In spite of the fact that Ethiopia's foes bend over backwards to badmouth the positive moves of the Dam, Ethiopia's achievements have sustained winning the hearts and minds of the wider international community in the shortest possible time.

Apart from purchasing bonds, engaging in diplomacy works and other related aspects with a focus on ensuring the growth and development of the country at the earliest possible juncture, Ethiopian Diasporas residing under the world skies have played a paramount role in turning the dreams of Ethiopians into reality.

In view of the fact that the colossal Dam is built by the combined contributions of all Ethiopians, Ethiopia through the passage of time will ascend to the upper level. General Manager of the construction of Abbay Dam, Eng. Kifle Horo told ENA that the flagship Dam is a shared project of all Ethiopians built with their flesh and blood. He said the Dam is now 99.5% complete while the saddle dam has been 100% completed. The overall construction of this flagship project, which is a showcase for the unity of the people of Ethiopia, is now 96.8% completed, Kifle said.

The General Manager stressed that the Dam has not been constructed by only a combination of cement and concrete slabs but also with the result of relentless sacrifices paid by Ethiopians in their flesh and blood. He added that the reformist government had faced a lot of challenges and pressures following continuation of the construction in a more efficient manner.

Ethiopians from all corners of the country and overseas have paid for the construction of the Dam not only with their finance but have also sacrificed their lives to ensure the construction of the Dam to come to fruition, Kifle added.

"Four turbines of the Dam have already started generating hydroelectric power while the entire construction of the project is expected to be completed in a year's time."

Ethiopians and foreign citizens of Ethiopian origin in the Diaspora have also voiced to the rest of the world about the legitimacy of the project, its fairness and a matter of survival for the people of Ethiopia at all international forums.

The people of Ethiopia, the government and security forces have managed to effectively repulse the international campaigns to deter the country from constructing the Dam and have emerged victorious through coordinated efforts they made.

Through the commitment and hard work of the federal government and the people, the Dam has set in motion undergoing an operation partially. Despite challenges, Ethiopia has continued becoming victories over its adversaries that feel an extreme animosity towards the country's development. In the same way, Ethiopia's positive development on the topic of the Dam is the manifestation of its people's determination in the face of challenges.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) has huge potential to become a cornerstone for both Ethiopian economic development and regional integration, Addis Ababa University Associate Professor, Yacob Arsano told local media in the recent past.

The associate professor, who noted the lack of water resources and electricity plaguing most of Ethiopia's neighboring countries, said Ethiopia's hydropower generation is crucial in meeting the nation's domestic energy needs. Looking beyond Ethiopia's borders, he envisioned GERD as a bridge for regional economic cooperation.

The Dam could foster collaboration among countries by paving the way for lasting peace and sustainable development throughout the East Africa region. Ethiopia's abundant water resources, if harnessed effectively, could position the country as a hub for electricity distribution across Africa and the Middle East.

Albeit Ethiopia's adversaries left no stone unturned to drag the positive moves of the Dam through the mud and bewilder the international community coming up with their usual untrustworthy information and fake news stories, all their efforts went for nothing.

Minister of Water and Energy, Eng. Habtamu Itefa (PhD) told ENA that the construction of GERD makes the dreams of Ethiopians who have pursued for a long time to fulfill. Citing difficulties faced in the project management during the construction of the Dam, he said that it was possible to overcome the challenges due to the reforms implemented under the leadership of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

As the Dam reaches almost its completion stage, it has great economic, social, diplomatic and political benefits. Hence, he affirmed that the Dam is a mega project that transforms Ethiopians from poverty to prosperity and from darkness to light. Beyond its energy development, GERD has ushered in numerous successes and opportunities, by creating a favorable environment for tourism investment, he further pointed out.

It is common knowledge that as the continent's largest dam, the torchbearer project has jumpstarted making the impossible possible and the unthinkable thinkable. Following the positive developments and promising trends of the Dam, people from all walks of life have been feeling on top of the world.

Failing to learn from its past mistake, Ethiopia's number one enemy in the present circumstances has embarked on beating the drums of war by taking the case to the global stage. No matter how far they voyaged with regard to the issue, all their efforts have gone for nothing. Their effort is like attempting to discover a needle in a haystack.

As they dislike intensely Ethiopia's growth and development, they over and over again lean on backwards to throw cold water on Ethiopia's positive moves and beat the drums of war. Instead of jumping through hoops to resolve potential predicaments through round table discussion, Egypt to this point has continued bewildering the international community.

Abbay Dam has made a significant contribution in ushering a paradigm shift to ensure the country's economic sovereignty, remarked Engineer Ashebir Balcha, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

September 8, 2024 (Pagumen 3, 2016, in the Ethiopian Calendar), designated as the Day of Sovereignty, was marked across the country under the theme: 'Harmony in Ensuring All-Round Sovereignty".

In his message to the people of Ethiopia on social media platform X, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) said that the name Ethiopia has always been associated, from time immemorial to date, with honor, glory, and freedom. Mentioning that territorial sovereignty is not sufficient by itself, he stressed the need to ensure a new form of patriotism which encompasses strengthening all-round economic and technological sovereignty. The Abbay Dam is a project in which national patriotism of the highest caliber has been vividly demonstrated.

Engineer Ashebir further said that Abbay Dam is a vivid demonstration of Ethiopia's economic sovereignty and a pillar of its unity.

He recalled that four of the turbines built on the Dam started generating electric power at the end of August, adding that when all the 13 turbines begin operating, they will generate a total of 5,150 MW of hydroelectric power.

This will double the entire hydroelectric power that has been produced in the country over the last 70 years, demonstrating that Abbay Dam has become a major catalyst in promoting the country's economic development by ensuring economic sovereignty.

The CEO stressed that Ethiopian Electric Power is effectively discharging its responsibility of delivering electric power services to consumers by generating power from other projects besides Abbay Dam, including Koysha, Gibe III, and other power generating sources, with efficiency and quality service delivery.