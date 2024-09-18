South Africa: Call for Urgent Action On North West Stalled Projects

The North West's permanent delegates to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) have called for urgent intervention that will lead to tangible results on stalled infrastructure projects in the province.

The delegation commenced with a week-long oversight visit to the province as part of the NCOP flagship Provincial Week Programme on Tuesday.

Provincial whip and leader of the delegation, Sylvia Sithole, underscored an urgent need for implementation of practical interventions for the benefit of the people, who are mostly poor and vulnerable.

"While we are concerned that some projects have taken a long time to complete, we accept the assurances you have given today, and we will be back in November to assess if those commitments have been honoured. We want to see positive change here in the province," Sithole said.

The delegation raised concerns as highlighted by the Office of the Auditor General including inadequate planning and project management which have a direct impact on the overall implementation of projects.

The delegation also raised concern at the lack of effective coordination between the province and municipalities which indicated the need for the adoption of the District Development Model (DDM) to ensure efficiency.

The delegation visited the Mahikeng Airport which is not functioning despite its potential of being a strong economic driver in the area.

The delegation noted the plans by the North West Department of Transport, Roads and Community Safety to revitalise the airport, but highlighted that a comprehensive cost benefit analysis must be done to ensure that the plans create the needed economic benefit that is envisioned.

The delegates also urged the department to undertake an economic viability analysis as it relates to the plans to utilise the airport for cargo to be transported to neighbouring countries.

The delegation further engaged local business forums that highlighted the availability of investors willing to reinvent the airport. The department was urged to consider all available options on the table to ensure the most economic option is taken.

Delays in completing water projects

Meanwhile, during a visit at the Rooigrond Waste Water Treatment Works, a concern was raised regarding the delayed completion of the project which was initially planned to be completed in 2018.

"It is unacceptable that the over 1000 households that would have benefited [from] the projects are still waiting to this day. While the delegation notes the plans by Magalies Water Board to complete the project in July 2025, it is concerning that the initial plans were inadequate thereby raising the hopes of the community for quality sanitation services," Sithole said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Governance South Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The delegation also raised their concerns about the Environmental Impact Assessment, and the application for servitudes, which were not conducted when the project was commissioned, which delayed the projects.

"This points to poor planning by departments. Infrastructure projects are complex and effective planning will ensure that they are delivered on time and within budgets," Sithole said.

Concern was also raised on the number of acting personnel responsible for project implementation and called for Magalies Water to urgently appoint permanent personnel that will be held accountable, in case the projects are not implemented within the stipulated time frames.

The delegation will on Wednesday visit the stalled RDP Project in Tshunyane Village, and proceed to Sanieshof Waste Water Treatment Plant and complete its second day programme by assessing the rehabilitation of sections of road P152/1 from N18 at Delareyville.