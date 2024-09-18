South Africa: Nelson Mandela Bay's Efforts to Combat Crime Pay Off

The Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality has demonstrated its unwavering commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety of residents in a series of coordinated operations.

This follows multiple joint compliance operations conducted over the weekend across various areas, which yielded significant results.

A comprehensive joint compliance operation including Metro Police, the South African Police Service (SAPS), various municipal departments, and Immigration Services, was executed.

This led to the issuing of fines for the shops operating illegally, resulting in their closure; the issuing of fines for illegal dumping; the confiscation of 203 male enhancement tablets and 203 skin lightening creams valued at R10 650 and the issuing of 24 traffic fines.

A liquor compliance operation was also conducted in the Humewood/Central area with the participation of Metro Police, SAPS, Immigration Services, and Traffic and Licensing departments. The operation resulted in the arrest of six undocumented foreign national and two arrests for drunken driving.

Operation Shanela was also conducted in the Humewood/Central area with the involvement of the SAPS, Metro Police, and Traffic and Licensing, leading to five arrests for drunken driving.

A liquor compliance operation was also conducted in Walmer, involving SAPS and Immigration Services. The operation resulted in the arrests of twelve undocumented foreign nationals, and one arrest for drunken driving.

Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Mayor, Gary Van Niekerk said the operations underscored the municipality's intensified efforts and steadfast commitment to maintaining law and order.

Van Niekerk said collaborative efforts of various law enforcement agencies and municipal departments have been pivotal in achieving these successes.

The Mayor also encouraged the community to continue supporting such initiatives to create a safer environment for all.

"Our commitment to ensuring the safety and security of our residents is unwavering. These operations highlight the dedication and hard work of our law enforcement agencies and municipal departments. Together, we are making Nelson Mandela Bay a safer place for everyone," Van Niekerk said.