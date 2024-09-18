South Africa: Digital Platforms Crucial to Keeping Citizens Connected

Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has emphasised the significance of digital platforms like Meta in connecting citizens and empowering them through educational content, job opportunities, service announcements and real-time communication.

"This is indeed a step towards creating a more informed and connected society where government is responsive to the needs of citizens," he said on Wednesday.

The Deputy Minister was delivering a keynote address through a virtual platform at the second Meta for Government Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Meta, in partnership with the Ministry in the Presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), is hosting this year's summit, which is currently underway.

The Deputy Minister said the summit's timing was crucial as it confronts digital age challenges and opportunities for government communication and economic growth in South Africa.

He believes that South Africa is witnessing an unprecedented transformation in the way government governs and engages with citizens.

"Digital media platforms such as those provided by Meta play a pivotal role in this journey by helping us connect with our citizens more directly, openly and effectively.

"Government has made digital engagement central to our efforts to uplift our people and empower them to take charge of their destinies," he told the attendees.

He said digital tools can drive economic inclusion and ensure all citizens benefit from Meta's platforms, the parent company of Facebook.

"This is particularly crucial for small businesses and entrepreneurs who have used these platforms to create jobs and expand their reach."

Fake news

The conversation also addressed the challenges of misinformation and the need for media sustainability.

Shifting his focus to online threats, fake news, disinformation, misinformation and deepfakes, he said government continues to witness the unintended consequences of social media platforms.

"These issues relate to the immigration of bad practices, some of which have resulted in high levels of cyberbullying directed at journalists, children, youth and people with disabilities."

He said the South African government viewed the spread of misinformation as a serious threat and called on platforms such as those managed by Meta to play an active role in curbing this "unwelcome reality".

The Deputy Minister underscored ethical digital tool usage, with a call for collaboration to ensure safe and effective digital engagement.

Morolong welcomed Meta's ongoing efforts to tackle disinformation by employing fact-checkers, developing sophisticated content moderation systems and supporting digital literacy initiatives.

"This is vital to ensuring that citizens receive accurate information that they can trust and are protected from malicious content designed to cause discomfort," he added.

Southern Africa Meta's Head of Public Policy, Thabo Makenete, highlighted the use of WhatsApp for event announcements and the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) to create richer content and broader reach.

He described AI as a breakthrough technology of the 21st century with a focus on its potential to solve new and old problems.

Makenete emphasised the need for government to embrace AI to enhance message reach and content richness.