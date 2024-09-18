South Africa: Deputy Minister Morolong Calls On Media to Adapt to Digital Era to Survive

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency, Kenny Morolong, has emphasised the media's necessity for long-term self-sustainability strategies as many traditional publications struggle with declining readership and closure.

According to Morolong, the media sector has a significant role in holding government and corporate leaders accountable to the citizens.

"Newspaper companies are also at the forefront of driving economic development in terms of their contributions to a country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP), employment creation, general literacy, and skills development."

The Deputy Minister delivered a keynote address via a virtual platform at the second Meta for Government Summit in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

Meta, in partnership with the Ministry of the Presidency and the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS), is hosting this year's summit which is currently underway.

He bemoaned the impact of the digital industrial revolution on the media industry.

"We have seen newspaper closures, and the decline in advertising revenue, circulation and readership figures means that the sector needs long-term self-sustainability strategies."

According to the Deputy Minister, profits and the emergence of digital content distribution platforms continue to impact on companies' traditional profit, which is based on an advertising-based business model.

He announced that the ministerial-appointed Print and Digital Media Transformation and Revitalisation Steering Committee, which he hopes Meta will join, will assist government in addressing issues of mutual interest among all stakeholders.

Meanwhile, he said government has resolved to work with all stakeholders to develop legislative frameworks regarding freedom of the press.

"This approach acknowledges the role of all media in a democracy, and confirms that media and new media fulfil an extremely critical role in the realisation of the right to receive and impart information."

According to the Deputy Minister, the partnership between government and Meta represents a significant opportunity to create lasting change in South Africa.

The discussion also focused on the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and communication tools in government to enhance citizen engagement.

The Deputy Minister emphasised the importance of digital platforms like Meta in connecting citizens and empowering them through educational content and job opportunities.

The conversation also addressed the challenges of misinformation and the need for media sustainability.

The government's commitment to inclusive economic growth, job creation, and ethical digital tool usage was underscored, with a call for collaboration to ensure safe and effective digital engagement.

"Together, we can ensure that digital platforms are not just tools for communication but enablers of economic growth, empowerment, and social cohesion. Let us embrace this opportunity to build a digitally inclusive, safe and empowered South Africa."