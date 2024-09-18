Kenya: Sakaja Asks African Countries to Secure, Invest in Children's Future

Nairobi — Nairobi Governor Sakaja Johnson has asked the African countries across the continent to secure and make meaningful investments in the future of children through the transformation of the childcare sector.

He was speaking on Wednesday during the opening of a two-day collaborative action for the childcare annual conference at Strathmore University in Nairobi.

"We must future proof the continent of Africa and the world by extention - that can only happen by a real and meaningful investment in children," said Governor Sakaja Johnson.

"The first 5 years is a period of rapid brain development and critical window to lay the foundations of children future success. Adequate nutrition, healthy environment access to good quality childcare, and early quality learning are mandatory provisions to the children in order to secure their future, " he added.

Sakaja said the county government of Nairobi is implementing a six-point pillar strategy for children aged from 0, which includes nurturing care early stimulation of children, childcare services , establishment of daycare centres in city markets such as Mwariro, Gikomba among others.

On the reclaimed grabbed public lands and spaces, the county plans to set up outdoor plays such as playgrounds, swings, lights, outdoor gyms, and hopscotch in city estates, to promote the wellbeing of children.

So far, 117 parcels of grabbed public lands have been recovered across the county.

The school feeding program has been a game changer in increasing enrolment of children to public schools and Early Childhood Development Education Centres (ECDEs) by 34 per cent.

Over 310,000 children across all 216 public schools and ECDEs in 17 sub-counties are benefiting from Sakaja's school meal initiative at a nominal fee of sh5.

Payment is made through the tap-to-eat system.

Those who can't even afford this nominal fee are covered by the county government.

The informal schools are also set to enjoy from the program, as the county is mapping to connect them to public schools for children to move to nearby public schools for meals during lunch time.

Also, sakaja re-affirmed that the county is expected to complete the construction of 1,500 ECDE classrooms and stalled projects in public schools.

Towards strengthening policy framework and legislative interventions on child care services, the governor highlighted the need for counties to execute childcare policies and acts.

In two years, Sakaja's administration has disbursed sh2.1B for bursaries and sponsorship programs targeting children in public schools and ECDEs.

He assured to lead the way in advocating for the transformation of the childcare sector to attract funding and own grown resources.

"The Nairobi regional bloc will lead the way in demonstrating how the collective action can transform the childcare sector, especially by attracting funding and establishment of own grown resources," stated Sakaja.

He called for urgent childcare reforms and integration of informal settlement with affordable housing healthcare to address the challenges facing rapidly growing urban centres.

Nairobi City has over 7,000 women oriented childcare micro enterprises operating in urban settlement that supports about 160,000 children across the city.

