Kenya: National Assembly Approves Nomination of Kanja As IG

Nairobi — President William Ruto's nominee for the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja now awaits swearing in after parliament unanimously approved his nomination.

Legislators showered accolades on the nominee saying he is an experienced officer who has exemplified diligent service in the National Police Service.

National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, implored Kanja to ensure the welfare of the police officers are prioritized hinged on the reforms of Former Chief Justice David Maraga taskforce.

"These officers operate under very horrifying conditions. The matter has been discussed for decades but nothing tangible is seen to happen. The new IG now has a chance to make the changes," Junet said.

Rarieda MP Otiende Amollo asked Kanja to enhance the rule of law once he takes helm of the slot by abhorring impunity to the rule of law and the constitution.

"This nominee is being nominated as the Inspector General at a very difficult time when the police service is under a microscope. It's under the microscope for various reasons. First of all for impunity, it is a time that the acting IG is demonstrating absolute impunity against the court,"

"It is at a time the acting IG is demonstrating impunity by withdrawing body guards of a judge because of the orders that they perceive to be adverse," noted Amollo.

Debate over Kanja's age who is currently 61 years unfolded on the floor of the house with Minority Whip Sylvanus Osoro defended him saying the 60-year requirement only applies to public servants and not to State officers.

"Kanja is coming as a state officer and not a public servant, that matter is settled and should not form a debate over the nominee's age," Osoro explained.

