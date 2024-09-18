Nairobi — President William Ruto has announced that Othaya's Mwai Kibaki Hospital, an annex of Kenyatta National Hospital, will be upgraded into a parastatal with its own board and independent budget.

The head of state asserted that the move is part of the government's broader push for Universal Health Coverage (UHC), set to begin next month.

Ruto in a statement emphasized that the elevation of the hospital would ensure it is fully equipped to meet the healthcare demands of the region.

This move is expected to boost the hospital's capacity to serve as a key healthcare facility in Nyeri County.

"This elevation will ensure the health facility is fully equipped to enable it to play its rightful role in the provision of Universal Health Coverage," Ruto stated.

The upgrade is a significant step for the people of Nyeri and the surrounding areas, as it will enhance access to healthcare services and create new opportunities for medical professionals.

The hospital will now be managed by a board, ensuring more autonomy and efficient service delivery.

The announcement by Ruto comes on the back of a meeting with Nyeri County MPs at State House, Nairobi.

According to the head of state, the gazettement of the Mwai Kibaki Hospital is expected to be a major milestone in the healthcare sector, coming at a time when the country is keen on implementing UHC as part of its long-term development strategy.

Government had last year unveiled UHC in what it maintains is anchored on ensuring all Kenyans access free quality health services.

