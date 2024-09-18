Ethiopia Pursuing Initiatives for Eco-Friendly Tanning Methods

The leather industry in Ethiopia holds significant potential for economic growth due to the high number of livestock. However, we still know the country is not fully utilizing the potential of the sector.

Several challenges hinder the growth of Ethiopia's leather industry. Many tanneries in the country operate with outdated equipment and techniques, resulting in low-quality leather products that struggle to compete in international markets. The lack of skilled labor further exacerbates this issue, as training programs are limited and often do not meet the industry's evolving needs.

Traditional tanning process is the other issue of the sector that contains harmful chemicals, leading to significant pollution of water bodies and air. The improper disposal of waste from tanneries poses serious health risks to local communities and contributes to broader environmental issues, including soil and water contamination.

The industry is currently hampered by inefficiencies, low-quality production, and environmental challenges that threaten its sustainability. Recognizing the environmental impact of leather tanning, Ethiopia is prioritizing sustainable practices in the industry. The government, in collaboration with private organizations, and research institutes, is implementing various initiatives aimed at minimizing harmful effects on the environment. These initiatives focus on promoting eco-friendly tanning methods that reduce the use of hazardous chemicals, thereby lowering pollution levels.

The General Secretary of the Leather Industry Association, Dagnachew Abebe, mentioned the community should avoid burying skins during slaughter, as this leads to environmental pollution and wastage of valuable resources.

In his part, Manager of Ethio Leather Factory PLC, Ermias Wosenu, highlighted that over 80 percent of leather is waste under tannery processing, which is its counterpart of the industry's potential for growth as well as the country's economy due to easy to vulnerable to air pollution.

He underlined that to mitigate environmental concerns; tanneries are collaborating with leather research centers to develop effective treatment plans. This initiative aims to prevent air pollution and promote sustainable practices within the industry.

He noted that the by-products generated from the tanning process can be repurposed, turning potential waste into valuable resources such as leather products and organic fertilizers for soil fertility enhancement. So, for this recycling process, he pointed out that the government is actively supporting these efforts, recognizing the significance of sustainable practices in the leather sector.

CEO of the Leather Technology Sector at the Manufacturing Industries Development Institute, Mishamo Wakaso stated that to address existing resource challenges of the sector, the institute is implementing a comprehensive ten-year leather development strategy. This initiative includes the formation of tannery organizations organized into clusters, aimed at streamlining production and enhancing efficiency.

He stated that in a bid to further bolster the leather industry, the institute is actively seeking foreign chemical investors that aim to establish local production of chemical inputs, which are currently imported at high costs. By reducing reliance on expensive imports, the industry hopes to lower production costs and improve competitiveness.

He stated significant advancements within Ethiopia's leather sector. The industry is not only striving to enhance export volumes and prices through the introduction of various value-added processes but is also making strides toward reducing dependency on imports by promoting domestic production.

Many researchers have been recommended on the development of greener leather tanning processes using new plants as natural source materials. Vegetable tanning is the most eco-friendly method as compared to chemical tanning processes, and it discharges minimum pollutants to the environment. The use of natural materials that are eco-friendly on leather as vegetable tannins has become a matter of significant importance, as a result of increased environmental awareness to prevent some hazardous synthetic tanning. Like the potential of the extracted tannin from Sodom apple (Solanum Incanum) fruit for its effectiveness as a vegetable tanning agent on goatskins.

Moreover, this utilizes natural plant materials instead of synthetic chemicals. This method not only mitigates environmental harm but also produces high-quality leather that is increasingly sought after in global markets. By encouraging tanneries to transition to more sustainable practices, Ethiopia can enhance its reputation as a producer of premium leather goods.

Additionally, it focuses on improving the skills of the workforce and upgrading technology in the leather sector. The Ethiopian government is investing in employment training programs that equip workers with the necessary skills to produce high-quality leather products. Furthermore, partnerships with foreign experts and institutions are being fostered to introduce modern technologies and best practices in leather production.

Dagnachew also stated the development of a strategy to tap into the industry's vast potential through collaborating with countries like Djibouti and Kenya to produce a variety of leather goods aimed at the African market, thereby supporting the growth of the leather industry.

Mishamo noted that the country has made remarkable progress in halting the importation of leather products. Recently, the country started to export the local production of military and student leather shoes, which is a key to stimulating the leather industry and underscoring the standing of domestic manufacturing.

Dagnachew also urged the community to ensure that hides and skins are delivered to designated collection points by the leather tannery association. These also help the tannery to enhance the productivity of quality leather products, and the sector offers substantial employment opportunities and generates foreign exchange, he said.

Additionally, Mishamo noted the importance of community engagement in improving raw skin handling practices. Awareness lessons are being conducted to educate slaughterhouse workers on proper techniques for skin care, ensuring higher quality materials are delivered to factories.

Ermias stated this collaboration not only contributes to environmental conservation but also enhances the economic viability of the industry. By prioritizing quality and sustainability, Ethiopia can position itself as a leader in the global leather market, fostering growth and creating job opportunities while safeguarding the environment. Such initiatives are vital for long-term economic development and sustainability in the leather industry.

Reflecting on the industry's journey, he mentioned a significant strategic plan initiated in the fiscal year. This plan includes stringent measures to mitigate environmental pollution, utilizing chemicals with lower environmental impacts to promote sustainable practices in leather production.

By enhancing the capabilities of local craft workers and tanneries, Ethiopia aims to create a more competitive leather industry that can meet international standards. This not only increases the quality of products but also opens up new market opportunities, particularly in the luxury goods segment.

Furthermore, the Ethiopian government is formulating supportive policies and regulations that minimize the harmful impact of air pollution. Like, incentives for tanneries that adopt environmentally friendly practices and penalties for those that fail to comply with environmental standards. Additionally, the establishment of industrial parks dedicated to leather production is being promoted to streamline operations, reduce pollution, and enhance efficiency.

Ethiopia's efforts to enhance its leather product industry reflect a commitment to sustainable development and economic growth. By utilizing the full potential of the sector to emerge as a leading player in the global leather market, contributing to both economic prosperity and environmental sustainability. Through continued collaboration and innovation, the Ethiopian leather industry can thrive while minimizing its ecological footprint, ensuring a brighter future for all stakeholders involved.