Uganda: World Patient Safety Day - Diagnostic Errors Cited As Major Cause of Preventable Harm

In recognition of World Patient Safety Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) Uganda has brought attention to the critical issue of diagnostic errors, which account for 16% of preventable patient harm globally.

Through a social media post, WHO Uganda emphasized the severe consequences of delayed, incorrect, or missed diagnoses, including prolonged illness, disability, death, and increased healthcare costs.

The global health body is calling for greater collaboration between patients and healthcare teams to tackle diagnostic issues.

In Uganda and worldwide, these errors contribute significantly to poor health outcomes, underscoring the need for stronger diagnostic processes within healthcare systems.

WHO Uganda's call to action is timely, as diagnostic mistakes not only compromise patient health but also place financial strain on families and healthcare providers.

By addressing these challenges, health experts believe that patient outcomes can be improved, with fewer complications, faster recovery times, and reduced costs.

As part of the World Patient Safety Day campaign, WHO is encouraging both patients and healthcare professionals to engage in open communication, advocate for second opinions when necessary, and invest in advanced diagnostic tools and training for healthcare workers.

With the right approach, the risks associated with diagnostic errors can be minimized, ensuring safer and more effective care for all patients.