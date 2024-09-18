Uganda: Kampala Chokes On Garbage - Lukwago

We have been chased away by the nearby authorities, and all this is well witnessed

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago has raised an urgent alarm about the worsening garbage crisis in the city, citing severe mismanagement and logistical challenges.

Speaking publicly, Lukwago criticized local authorities and emphasized the dire state of waste management in Kampala, revealing that the city is "choking with garbage."

According to Lukwago, the city's waste disposal system has been severely disrupted, partly due to conflicts with neighbouring authorities who have prevented Kampala from utilizing nearby disposal sites. This has exacerbated the already critical situation, with garbage accumulating in various parts of the city and creating unsanitary conditions.

"We have been chased away by the nearby authorities, and all this is well witnessed," Lukwago said, highlighting the city's struggle to manage its waste effectively.

The lack of available land for waste disposal is a major concern, and Lukwago stressed that acquiring appropriate land is crucial for addressing the ongoing crisis.

The Lord Mayor called for immediate action to resolve these issues, noting that the current state of waste management poses significant health risks and impacts the overall quality of life for Kampala's residents. He urged for a coordinated effort between city officials and surrounding districts to find a sustainable solution to the garbage problem.

As the city grapples with these challenges, the urgent need for land and effective waste management strategies remains a critical concern for Kampala's leadership and its inhabitants.