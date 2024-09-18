Somalia Supreme Court Upholds Death Sentence for Man Who Burned Pregnant Wife

Mogadishu — The Supreme Court of Somalia has upheld the death sentence for Sayid-Ali Moalim Daud, who was convicted of the brutal murder of his pregnant wife, Luul Abdiaziz, in January 2024. The decision marks a significant moment in Somalia's judicial process, reflecting the country's stance on severe domestic violence.

Daud was found guilty of setting his wife ablaze in their home in Mogadishu, leading to her death and the loss of their unborn child. The case drew widespread attention and sparked a national outcry, highlighting the issues of domestic violence and gender-based crimes in Somalia.

The Supreme Court's decision came after a series of appeals, with Daud's legal team arguing procedural errors in the lower courts. However, the Supreme Court, in its review, found no grounds to overturn the death penalty imposed by the Benadir Regional Court earlier in the year.

Luul Abdiaziz, a mother of six and an employee at Aden Abdulle International Airport, became a symbol of the fight against gender-based violence in Somalia. Her tragic death prompted discussions on legal reforms and the protection of women's rights in the country.

The family of Abdiaziz welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict, expressing relief that justice had been served for their loved one. Conversely, the defense has indicated they might seek further legal avenues, though the options appear limited following the Supreme Court's ruling.

This case has not only underscored the severity of domestic violence but also tested Somalia's judicial system, pushing for a more robust legal framework to handle such heinous crimes. The execution of the sentence, however, remains subject to Somalia's legal processes and could face delays or further appeals.

The decision by Somalia's highest court sends a strong message about the consequences of such violent acts, potentially setting a precedent for future cases involving domestic violence.

The international community, particularly organizations focused on human rights and women's issues, have been closely watching this case as an indicator of Somalia's commitment to addressing gender-based violence.