Kenya: Cabinet Ratifies SHA Transition Beginning October 1

Nairobi — The Cabinet has ratified the transition from the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) to the Social Health Authority (SHA), effective October 1, 2024.

The transition seeks to accelerate the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) pillar of the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA), a Cabinet dispatch released Tuesday evening stated.

"As Kenya transitions into the leagues of nations with universal health coverage, the scope of existing programmes such as Edu Afya will be broadened to encompass all school-going children, extending beyond its current focus on secondary school students," read the dispatch.

The dispatch noted that the Linda Mama Program, coined under NHIF to accord pregnant mothers care, will be expanded to include comprehensive postnatal treatment in addition to prenatal care.

This is to ensure a holistic approach to maternal and child health.

The expansion will seek to safeguard the well-being of both mother and child throughout the entire continuum of care.

"In that regard, Cabinet urged all Kenyans to register under the new scheme through *147# or www.sha.go.ke," read the dispatch.

The Ministry of Health confimed over1.2 million people had voluntarily registered for the Social Health Authority (SHA) programme ahead of its rollout.

Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa said SHA will move current National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) members to the new system emphasizing the need to complete the registration process.

SHIF registration was rolled out on July 1, 2024 after the National Health Insurance Fund expired on June 30, 2024 following the enactment of a new law.

Apart from the USSD and the web portal, members can register through the assistance of Community Health Promoters or by visiting NHIF offices and other designated registration points.

