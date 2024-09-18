South Africa: Shoprite Recalls Contaminated Hummus

17 September 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Georgina Crouth

Ready-to-eat dips can pose a risk to consumer health, as seen in international recalls.

Ready-to-eat (RTE) dips can harbour potentially dangerous pathogens.

The Shoprite group recalled on Monday its Deli range of hummus, sold in Checkers supermarkets and selected OK Foods stores, due to unspecified microbial contamination.

The group announced that it had initiated a voluntary recall of its 300g and 125g tubs of fresh Deli hummus, with sell-by dates of between 10 September and 8 October 2024.

The affected products, which are sold across the country, include:

  • Hummus
  • Reduced Fat Hummus
  • Za'atar Hummus
  • Red Pepper Hummus
  • Caramelised Onion Hummus

Microbiological contamination was found in three batches of the Deli branded label hummus on Monday morning. The affected batches and all associated products have now been withdrawn and production at the supplier has been halted.

None of the products are currently listed on the group's website.

In a company statement, Shoprite said it understands that customers will be concerned and it apologises for any inconvenience caused by the voluntary recall.

It said customers should not consume the products and return them to the store from where they were purchased for a full refund, even without proof of purchase.

The retailer said its food...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

