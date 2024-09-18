Namibia: National Indigenous Knowledge Systems Council Appointed

Eight members were appointed, to the National Indigenous Knowledge Systems Council (NIKSC) by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), recently.

The NCRST said the Council will play a pivotal role in advising and assisting them in finalising the draft Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) policy whilst developing and implementing a comprehensive National Agenda for IKS and related technologies across various sectors.

"The appointed members of NIKSC are Chairperson of the NIKSC and representative of the Board of Commissioners, Dr. Fillemon Nangolo, Representing the National Science Sector, Professor Dr. Nailoke Kadhila, Representing the Social Science Sector, Dr. Michael Akuupa, Representing the Health Sector, Dr. Michael Shirungu, Representing Culture, Nzila Mubusisi, Representing Law, Munolwisho Ipangelua, Access and Benefit Sharing Specialist, Henry Ndengejeho and Intellectual Property Specialist, Onesmus Joseph," they added.

They said the members, selected for their expertise and experience, will also provide strategic guidance on policy matters on IKSs. "Their contributions will be crucial to promoting the recognition, preservation, and utilisation of indigenous knowledge within the national research agenda," they stated.

They were represented by their Chairperson of the Board of Commissioner, Professor Dr. Jacob Nyambe, and their Chief Executive, Professor Dr. Anicia Peters, and conveyed their sincere appreciation to the newly appointed members for their readiness to serve on this significant council and their commitment to the nation's progress in harnessing indigenous knowledge for sustainable development.