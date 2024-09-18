Namibia: National Indigenous Knowledge Systems Council Appointed

18 September 2024
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Eight members were appointed, to the National Indigenous Knowledge Systems Council (NIKSC) by the National Commission on Research, Science and Technology (NCRST), recently.

The NCRST said the Council will play a pivotal role in advising and assisting them in finalising the draft Indigenous Knowledge Systems (IKS) policy whilst developing and implementing a comprehensive National Agenda for IKS and related technologies across various sectors.

"The appointed members of NIKSC are Chairperson of the NIKSC and representative of the Board of Commissioners, Dr. Fillemon Nangolo, Representing the National Science Sector, Professor Dr. Nailoke Kadhila, Representing the Social Science Sector, Dr. Michael Akuupa, Representing the Health Sector, Dr. Michael Shirungu, Representing Culture, Nzila Mubusisi, Representing Law, Munolwisho Ipangelua, Access and Benefit Sharing Specialist, Henry Ndengejeho and Intellectual Property Specialist, Onesmus Joseph," they added.

They said the members, selected for their expertise and experience, will also provide strategic guidance on policy matters on IKSs. "Their contributions will be crucial to promoting the recognition, preservation, and utilisation of indigenous knowledge within the national research agenda," they stated.

They were represented by their Chairperson of the Board of Commissioner, Professor Dr. Jacob Nyambe, and their Chief Executive, Professor Dr. Anicia Peters, and conveyed their sincere appreciation to the newly appointed members for their readiness to serve on this significant council and their commitment to the nation's progress in harnessing indigenous knowledge for sustainable development.

Read the original article on Namibia Economist.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Namibia Economist. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.