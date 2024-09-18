Angola: New Minimum Wage Comes Into Force

Luanda — The new national minimum wage of 70,000 kwanzas, for Angolan workers in general, and 50,000 kwanzas for micro-sized enterprises and startups, came into force this Monday (16 September).

The new minimum wage is the result of an agreement between the Angolan Government and trade union centrals, namely Union Force (FS), National Union of Angolan Workers (UNTA)-Trade Union Confederation and the General Centre of Independent and Free Unions of Angola (CGSSILA).

It was analyzed at a Cabinet meeting, chaired by the Head of State, João Lourenço.

According to Presidential Decree 152/24, published in the Official Gazette on July 17, 2024, the new limits represent an update to workers' remuneration in return for the services provided.

This measure aims to promote the dignity of the human person taking into account the current economic and social conditions, as well as to increase the level of productivity, employment and formalization of economic agents and units, the document clarifies.

The document establishes that after 12 months from the date of its entry into force, the national minimum wage increases to 100,000 kwanzas per month.

However, employers and workers' representatives can set higher minimum wages through collective labour agreements, a copy of which must be submitted to the Ministry of Finance.

In turn, companies without the financial capacity to support the new national minimum wage can request authorization from the sector's ministerial department to temporarily pay wages below that level, upon proof of their temporary incapacity.

The authorization granted cannot exceed 24 months, counting from the date of entry into force of the updated minimum wage, and the ministerial department in question must develop a transparent and efficient methodology to quickly evaluate the requests received.

