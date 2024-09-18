Kenya/Uganda: Kenya Confirms Readiness to Co-Host Afcon 2027

Kenya, Uganda and Tanzania won a joint bid under the Pamoja banner to host the biannual tournament

President William Ruto has reaffirmed Kenya's readiness to co-host the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in 2027, with significant strides being made in stadium preparations.

In a statement shared on his official X account, President Ruto highlighted key developments in sports infrastructure, including the renovation of Kasarani and Nyayo Stadiums, as well as the construction of the Talanta Sports City Stadium.

"We commit that Kasarani and Nyayo will be ready by the end of this year for the African Nations Championships 2025, while Talanta Sports City Stadium will be completed by December 2025 for AFCON 2027," President Ruto announced.

The Talanta Sports City Stadium is set to be a state-of-the-art facility, underscoring Kenya's dedication to excellence in sports and its ambition to host world-class tournaments.

The new stadium, along with the renovations of the existing venues, is part of Kenya's broader strategy to bolster its sports infrastructure ahead of AFCON 2027.

During a meeting at State House Nairobi with Patrice Motsepe, President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), President Ruto received encouraging feedback on Kenya's preparations.

Motsepe praised the quality and speed of stadium construction, expressing confidence that Kenya would meet the tournament's demands.

The 2027 AFCON, co-hosted by Kenya, is expected to be a historic opportunity for the nation to showcase its sporting potential and elevate its status in African football.

The event is anticipated to boost Kenya's economy, increase tourism, and foster the development of local football talent.