Ethiopia: Gambella Experiences Increased Food Production

Yelemat Tirufat, a development program launched in 2022, has helped Gambella State to improve agricultural productivity and food security, State's Livestock and Fishery Resource Development Bureau said.

Gambella State Livestock and Fishery Resource Development Bureau Deputy Head, Desalegn Biru told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that the state has been registering successful results since Yelemat Tirufat initiative launched two years ago.

As to him, the state is working on increasing the production of poultry, honey, fisheries, and milk to ensure food security and boost export, which are the ultimate goals of the program.

In this regard, some 37 youth associations have been participating in the implementation of Yelemat Tirufat in the state. Accordingly, a number of households are engaging in poultry farming following the gradual improvement in public awareness on the lucrativeness of the sector, he stated.

"Yelemat Tirufat is bringing many advantages in reducing the high cost of living. For instance, after the poultry farming development works, the average price of a chicken has been reduced to 450 Birr while it was sold by 1,200 Birr previously. Similarly, the price of eggs significantly reduced, which it is also attributed to the initiative," Desalegn noted.

Likewise, the effort to increase milk production by crossbreeding the local dairy cows has enabled the state to benefit from increased dairy products, he mentioned.

Gambella is experiencing an increase in honey product, he said, adding that activities are being done in modernizing the honey production as a number of youth are working in the process.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In addition to honey production, youths are receiving new boats and being equipped with modern fishing tools for the improvement of fish product in the state as part of the initiative, according to the Deputy Head.

Desalegn expressed that his bureau has been working on improving fish consumption in some districts where the society rarely eat fish dishes.

The initiative is significantly helpful in improving agricultural practices, livelihoods and health of the people. Therefore, stakeholders should work hand in hand to increase production and achieve the development program, Desalegn stressed.

Yelemat Tirufat was launched by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) in November, 2022, to achieve food self-sufficiency, decent job creation, import substitution, and increased agricultural exports.