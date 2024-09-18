Ethiopia Harnessing EV Potential to Reap Maximum Benefit From Clean Energy

EVs, without a doubt, benefit the environment since they lower greenhouse gas emissions. Because EVs have no tailpipe emissions, local air pollution is greatly reduced. When electricity is obtained from renewable energy sources, such as solar or wind, the entire carbon footprint can be significantly decreased.

Hence, Electric vehicles (EVs) are widely seen as a critical solution to lowering greenhouse gas emissions and combating climate change. However, their environmental implications are diverse and can vary depending on some circumstances.

They are also noted for their high energy efficiency. Because EVs are more efficient than internal combustion engine cars, a greater portion of energy from the grid is transferred to power at the wheels. They also have fewer operational emissions. EVs have fewer lifetime emissions than regular cars, even after accounting for emissions from energy production. Hence, EVs are currently important not only for means of transportation but also for keeping healthy.

In their academic publication, "Evaluation of Electric Vehicle-Dependent Strategy in Addis Abeba, Ethiopia Transport System," Tesfamichael Chala and Yonas Minalu defined an electric vehicle (EV) as a vehicle powered by one or more electric motors. A collector system, extravehicular electricity, or a battery can all be used to power an EV. EVs, when paired with other upcoming automotive technologies such as linked vehicles, automated driving, and shared mobility, represent a future mobility concept known as linked, shared, autonomous, and electric mobility (CASE).

According to the Global Burden of Disease Study, air pollution is Ethiopia's second largest cause of disability and mortality. Poor air quality is predicted to cause 21 percent of non-accidental fatalities in 2017 accounting for 2,700 deaths in the city. Without action to address air pollution, this figure is anticipated to increase to 6,200 by 2025, accounting for 32 percent of all fatalities. As a result, the existing transportation system is based on these internal combustion engine cars, whose models are out of date, consume more energy, have greater operational and maintenance expenses, and emit more pollutants into the environment.

The most essential issue here is: what efforts has Ethiopia made to prevent the harmful impact of climate change by increasing the use of electric vehicles? What are the primary aims of EV incentives?

Taking into account the benefits of EVs, Ethiopia's adoption of electric cars (EVs) is growing as the government strives to solve transportation difficulties and environmental concerns. Because environmental issues like air pollution have an impact on people's health and quality of life.

Furthermore, the Ethiopian government has promoted the adoption of electric vehicles as part of a larger campaign to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and dependency on fossil fuels. As a result, policies are being devised to promote investment in EV technology and infrastructure. The government is also developing different EV infrastructures to accommodate the increasing demand for EVs. For example, charging infrastructure is still in its early stages but is increasingly being created, particularly in urban locations like as Addis Ababa. Partnerships with private enterprises and international organizations are being considered to improve charging facilities.

The government is also encouraging local manufacturers to assemble or produce EVs. There are attempts underway to build local manufacturing capabilities for EVs and batteries, which might lower prices and increase sustainability. As a result, the environment benefits from the mitigation of climate change.

Furthermore, EVs have the ability to lower urban air pollution because the adoption of EVs may dramatically reduce air pollution in metropolitan areas, therefore benefiting public health and quality of life. They are also noted for having lesser greenhouse gas emissions. As Ethiopia increases its renewable energy production (especially hydroelectric electricity), the carbon footprint of EVs can be reduced, making them a cleaner option to regular automobiles.

Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics State Minister Baro Hassan stated that after the country's political reform in mid-2018, many EVs have been brought into the country as a result of the government's tax incentives for electric vehicles. The government's tax breaks for importing EVs will assist in boosting investor interest, enhance the country's supply of renewable energy, and reduce pollution.

He also stated that the government is working diligently to expand the building of electric car charging stations to regional cities, bring long-distance cars to the market, and so on. This would benefit the country's climate change mitigation efforts.

Addis Ababa Science and Technology University, Department of Environmental Engineering, Lecturer and Researcher Dr. Mentesnot Gezaw said that working on an electric car will help the government minimize fuel costs while also creating jobs.

He stated that there is a need to accelerate the introduction of electric vehicles into the market and replace petroleum with renewable energy. For this, it is critical to employ a variety of power generation choices for electric cars. He also emphasizes the need to boost the power supply for electric cars. Because the growth of electric cars promotes technological transfer, it reduces greenhouse gas emissions and air and noise pollution caused by the transportation industry.

Ethiopian Ministry of Transport and Logistics Senior Climate Change Expert Yizengaw Yitayih stated that the use of electric vehicles contributes significantly to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the foreign currency used for fuel, and the emission of harmful gases to the respiratory system.

The government is developing strategies, policies, and directives to encourage the use of electric cars in light of these facts. He noted the National Transport Policy, electric vehicles, and vehicle charging requirements as examples of ongoing efforts to enhance the industry.

Indeed, the transition to electric cars promises significant environmental advantages for Ethiopia. Environmentally, the move has the potential to considerably lower pollution levels, particularly in metropolitan areas where automobile emissions contribute significantly to air quality concerns. The rapidly expanding EV industry also creates new opportunities for the business sector.

However, the potential for electric cars in Ethiopia creates both possibilities and difficulties. While EVs can help to reduce air pollution and greenhouse gas emissions, they must be carefully considered throughout their lifespan, from raw material extraction to end-of-life management. Sustainable methods and regulations will be critical for maximizing environmental advantages while limiting negative consequences. Continued investment in renewable energy and infrastructure will also be crucial to ensure that Ethiopia's transition to electric mobility is consistent with its environmental goals.