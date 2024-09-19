South Africa: Bonteheuwel Learners On the March

Drum majorettes drill their squad for competition

The Nerina Primary School marching band in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town, is in need of uniforms, equipment and funds to stay afloat.

The marching squad started in May and has been preparing to compete in next week's Western Province Marching Association's two-day district competition at Rhodes High School.

Teachers say the marching has given learners "a sense of belonging to something".

The sound of drum majorette Nabeelah Abrahams shouting, "Squad ready?", breaks the silence in the courtyard of Nerina Primary School in Bonteheuwel, Cape Town.

The squad of about 20 learners, from grades 4 to 7, rehearse twice a week after school. We caught up with them as they were drilling ahead of next week's Western Province Marching Association's two-day district competition of 17 schools at Rhodes High.

In the centre of the team standing in neat rows of three, we found Nabeelah waving her blue and white mace (a baton used by the drum major) to signal the next drill for the squad. Unlike many other drill squads, her mace is made of recyclables.

The Nerina squad started in May and the upcoming competition will be their third showcase.

"I always loved the idea of marching bands. A teacher from another school with a marching band taught me how everything is done, and put me in contact with the relevant parties. From there ... it just moved fast," said Rusdia Cloete, a grade 4 teacher at Nerina, who trains the squad.

Being part of the marching band has taught the learners - most of whom come from challenging backgrounds - discipline and respect, Cloete said. "It is all about teamwork. It teaches them to how to lead and be led. For instance, if they do not listen to each other, then the whole team will fall apart."

"I am working with a lot of children who are looking for attention, so this marching band is their time to shine," she said.

"It teaches them patience and to be coherent with each other. But we still got a long way to go."

Cloete said many of their learners struggle with behavioural issues, such as discipline.

Grade 7 learner Wafika Turner said, "I enjoy it very much and I am excited for the upcoming competition."

"I would recommend more learners to join the marching band because it teaches discipline, but it is also a lot of fun."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Legal Affairs Education By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Fadiel Gasant, founder of the Orient Super Band and president of the SA Marching Show Band Association., said the routines done by schools are classified as drills with learners being accompanied by drums, while marching bands showcase formations and includes brass instruments. Gasant said drills were easier for schools to arrange, because brass instruments are expensive.

As the squad moved into formation, grade 3 teacher Nicoleen Bashley explained that this is known as the grand march pass, which is when the team introduces themselves to the panel of judges. "They will march around the field in a square formation and salute the judges as they pass. This is a sign of respect but also meant to ask the judges if they can continue to the next step."

Bashley said the marching has given some of the learners "a sense of belonging to something". She said they have already seen a change in some learners' schoolwork and their personalities in class.

Bashley said most of the learners at Nerina Primary "came from difficult socio-economic backgrounds" and that at least 70% are child support grant recipients.

"They don't have a lot, and their parents don't have a lot." This is why the teachers rely heavily on fundraising and donations.

"Some of the learners in the marching band did not even have decent school uniforms for their previous performances. They had to borrow and lend from friends or neighbours. So, we are trying our best to raise funds to at least get everybody a decent uniform," said Bashley.

She said apart from uniforms, the team also needs equipment like drumsticks, transport to competitions, and snacks for the learners.

Bashley said the squad also has a BackaBuddy campaign where people can donate.