Egypt: Secretary Antony J. Blinken And Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty At a Joint Press Availability

FOREIGN MINISTER ABDELATTY: (Via interpreter) Welcome, everybody. At the outset, I'd like to warmly welcome His Excellency Mr. Tony Blinken, the Secretary of State of the U.S., and his accompanying delegation. The – this visit is very important. He has come in Cairo and this visit comes amidst many, many visits, shuttle visits made by His Excellency Mr. Blinken to the region, and we – as always and for always, we are warmly welcoming him as a dear friend here in Egypt.

The American Secretary of State at the very beginning of the day, in the morning, has met with our president, and it was a very long interview and it was very frank. Mr. President has discussed and has handled all of the developments of the bilateral relations between Egypt and the U.S., and with this the strategic partnership, the existing partnership between the friendly states. We are talking about strong relations, accepting that for many, many decades from the joint work and joint interests and mutual understanding.

Mr. President has highlighted at the very beginning of the interview about the strong relations, and our both countries are very keen to work to develop and to instill this relation. And as you may know, Mr. Secretary, Mr. Blinken, we have met (inaudible) and we have launched the working group on the joint work between Egypt and the U.S. in the sectors of tourism and higher education, education and culture as well with the attendance of a number of Egyptian ministries – the minister of higher education and minister of antiquities and tourism and the minister of education.

And before launching this meeting, we have a prolonged meeting between myself and His Excellency Mr. Blinken and with the two delegations. We have talked about the bilateral relations and to further develop these relations about some regional and international files of the shared interests for both countries.

And as I have just mentioned, the bilateral relations are very strong, and we have talked today in a very detailed manner about more and more development of this relation and the strategic nature of this relation, and the joint keenness and joint due attention from the two countries to work on developing this relation amidst the framework of mutual respect and the mutual benefits.

Egypt is a big regional country and it is a major country, and the U.S. is a major power – a major international power. So naturally speaking, we have to have a detailed dialogue and strong relations and also very continuous, deep consultations among others around some regional and international files.

Today we have talked in detail about cooperation in economy and investment, and there are mutual understanding and mutual keenness to further develop this – these economic relations. And at its heart, the American investment, the U.S. investments, and to forthrightly encourage the American companies to work here in the Egyptian market and to get the best benefits of the regular opportunities offered by the Egyptian economy through these companies. And soon we will talk the – during the first quarter of the next year about holding the joint U.S.-Egyptian business conference, especially after the holding of the conferences in Washington a couple of days ago. And also we have talked about the trade relations and the importance of further development of the relations, economic relations, and to increase the trade volume and exports and imports.

And also we have talked about the education and higher education, and today we – this – signed memorandum of – memoranda of understandings will be signed about the integration of three branches of American universities here in Egypt. Three universities will be integrated here in Egypt in addition to the other international universities like Japan, Canada, Germany, or other international and other countries that are very keen to integrate their premises and their headquarters in Egypt in order to further develop the education here in Egypt. We have also talked about the strong existing relations in the field of education and building of schools, and we are evaluating and we are – very evaluating the development of education in this regard.

And also we talked about the tourism sector, which is very important in our bilateral relations. We have talked about the destination, being Egypt is considered a destination for the American citizen, either for the (inaudible) tourism or the environmental tourism or the cultural investment or for the coastal tourism. So we have in Egypt many, many destinations as tourism and as touristic destinations. And also we have talked about culture considering Egypt as the "Hollywood of Orient," and like the cinema and the film industries and also the importance of intensifying the relations between the two countries in the cultural arena considering that the upcoming – and the upcoming generations in Egypt and the U.S. do not know too much about the other country, and that's why we hold the responsibility in organizing some and many cultural events that are making the two people are closing.

Certainly we have talked as well about the relations in the – in the different files, especially the fields – the cooperation in energy and renewable energy, and also the clean energy and the transport, and also the communication. All these files have been opened and also I have agreed with my dear friend Mr. Tony Blinken that we will have a schedule or a timetable to hold the other working groups in the framework of the Strategic Dialogue in the upcoming period. And also we have talked about the joint commitment and also the joint direction from Mr. President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and also Mr. President Joe Biden to develop and to further develop the economic and cultural relations and social ones as well between the two friendly countries. And we have talked as well about different other bilateral files.

We have talked about the Egyptian and African and Arab candidates for the UNESCO position and the importance of lifting the injustice targeted at the Arabic and the Egyptian civilization to have the director-general of UNESCO from Egypt and from the Arab countries. And we have talked about some other regional files and international files, the dangerous challenges that threaten the safety and stability of the Middle East and in the African continent and in the Mediterranean, and also – and facing the whole world, which pulls two big countries like the U.S. and Egypt to have open, continuous dialogue.

And we have – from my own side I have talked about the national strategy for human rights and the Egyptian achievements, and also the Egyptian efforts exerted in implementing this strategy, because on behalf of myself as the chairperson of the Supreme – Supreme Committee of Human Rights, not for the satisfaction of any external party but for the very benefits of the Egyptian people, and also because the Mr. President of Egypt is very keen to launch this national strategy within the comprehensive concept of human rights, which focuses on the civil political rights, and also the economic rights, and the social rights, and the cultural rights as well.

We have talked about the crisis in – the dangerous crisis in Gaza Strip, and we have – we did (inaudible) harmonize and agreed upon points especially with regarding to the immediate ceasefire, and also to stop killing of the civilians, and also the necessity to reach an agreement to host all the hostages and the prisoners, and also the immediate access and the comprehensive, unconditional access to the humanitarian and medical aids to the people of Gaza Strip. We have talked in detail about the most – the importance of the de-escalation, and also the region is about to be on the edge of a regional war.

We have – and also we have shared the views and also we have talked in detail about the situation in Sudan and the crisis in Sudan, and the importance of achieving a ceasefire and the importance of providing the humanitarian aid to all of the Sudanese people. And I have talked about the importance of not putting the Sudanese army in the same equation of any other party, and the importance of working on activating the rule of the Sudanese institutions in order for the Sudanese state to maintain the sovereignty of Sudan.

We have talked about the Libyan crisis and the importance of making the presidential and parliamentary elections and the importance of moving towards – in this regard in order to maintain the Libyan territory. And we have talked as well about the issue of water, considering this issue as an existential issue for Egypt. And also we have talked about the importance of coming into terms regarding to the Ethiopian dams. And I have talked from my own side about the maximum importance of a binding legal agreement in – for operating this dam, and the importance of not achieving any harm with the downstream countries, the two downstream countries, especially this river as considering a crossing river for the borders.

We have talked as well about the Horn of Africa, and the Horn of Africa is suffering from some kind of turbulence. And I have highlighted the importance of maintaining the sovereignty of Somalia. And also we have talked in detail about the countering terrorism, because for sure there is joint cooperation between the U.S. and Egypt in the field of countering and facing terrorism. There is a joint interest and benefits, and Egypt has a leading experience in countering terrorism, as there – a very comprehensive proposal which is focusing on all the dimensions of the crisis, including the social and economic welfare, and the stopping on funding of the terrorist activities and terrorist groups; and also to combat the extremism (inaudible) especially we have many, many religious institutions – good leading religious institutions – and the very top, the Al-Azhar and the Al-Iftaa.

And also we have talked about the stabilizations in the Middle East through the importance – through the importance of evacuating this region from the mass destructing weapons, especially the nuclear weapons. And we will continue our consultations and our cooperations, and this is a very strong strategic solid relations that achieve the benefits of the two countries, based on the mutual respect and based on the respect of the sovereignty of the states. And we have the joint responsibilities to achieve stability in this important region.

Again and again, I'd like to warmly welcome Mr. Secretary of State, Mr. Blinken, in Egypt, and his accompanying delegation. And over to you. The floor is yours, sir. Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Well, thank you very much. And I think as you can tell from my friend the foreign minister, we covered the waterfront, and it's a large waterfront indeed. And that speaks to the fact that for the United States and Egypt, more than ever there is so much that we're doing together, and so much that we both benefit from the fact that we're doing it together. I want to thank you, my friend, and also thank President El-Sisi for the very warm welcome here in Cairo, but also just for the very high quality of the exchanges that we've had today – both with the president, with my colleagues, with our Strategic Dialogue partners.

We have this opportunity today to kick off the Strategic Dialogue. And that really underscores the commitment that both of our countries have to work to continuously strengthen what's been a century-long relationship, and strengthen it in a way that's focused on delivering for our people. That's what it's all about. And I really – to you, Badr, I want to thank you, and thank your entire team, for hosting this dialogue and for getting it off to a very good start.

We made progress on many of our priorities today, including Egypt's development, its growth, its governance. And I'm announcing $129 million in new funding to support these efforts – from providing hundreds of higher education scholarships, to encouraging entrepreneurship among young people, to improving rural health.

Together, we are enhancing economic cooperation. We're advancing broad-based opportunity for Egyptians and Americans. We're helping women-owned small businesses get greater access to financing. We're expanding foreign direct investment beyond the more than 1,000 American companies already present in Egypt.

The United States is supporting Egypt as it continues to reform its economy to become even more dynamic, even more competitive.

In Washington earlier this month, we hosted the second U.S.-Egypt Joint Economic Commission to grow our economic cooperation – for instance, making progress on a bilateral agreement that will help unlock greater private sector participation and investment here in Egypt.

Next month, the United States Trade Representative will host talks between our countries to identify additional steps, like fostering an open and predictable trade environment, that will further boost commercial ties and help Egypt attract more trade and more investment.

Building on Egypt's leadership on climate and its hosting of COP27, our two countries are continuing to accelerate the clean energy transition. A team from the United States International Development Finance Corporation will be here later this week, looking at green hydrogen projects, visiting a solar park near Aswan, as we work to harness Egypt's tremendous potential for renewable technologies.

And as the foreign minister noted, President El-Sisi and I also discussed the existential nature of Egypt's growing water needs and the importance of the Nile to the Egyptian people.

We're also investing together in education, and maybe this is one of the most important things that we're doing for the future of our people, for the future of our countries, and for the connections between our countries. These investments are really essential to fully unleashing Egypt's potential.

The education and cultural working group we launched today will help establish nine new state-of-the-art multidisciplinary labs at STEM high schools that the United States has stood up in Egypt.

We'll also support 19 career centers – covering nearly every Egyptian public and national university – so that young Egyptians can prepare for and get the jobs of the future.

A little bit later today, we have representatives of three United States universities who will sign agreements to open international campuses here in Egypt – adding to two projects already underway, giving Egyptian students the chance to receive an American education here in Egypt.

We'll also strengthen our work to preserve Egypt's archaeological heritage – including a new effort to list the Great Temple of Abydos as a UNESCO World Heritage site – growing the tourism sector that contributes so much to Egypt's economy.

The United States welcomes steps that Egypt has taken this past year on human rights – releasing detainees, advancing efforts to reform pre-trial detention, resolving cases involving travel bans and asset freezes for NGO employees. And as the foreign minister said, these are steps that Egypt is taking because it's in Egypt's interest to do so.

We both acknowledged additional steps that Egypt intends to take, including adopting and implementing penal code reforms, continuing to pardon and release prisoners, detainees, and ensuring that journalists, human rights defenders, and all Egyptians can voice any disagreements freely.

There is strong bipartisan interest in the United States Congress to seeing Egypt continue to make progress. And respecting and safeguarding fundamental freedoms can only strengthen the partnership between our countries, and as the foreign minister himself says, benefit the Egyptian people. That's why Egypt is engaging in this course.

We discussed how we can enhance longstanding security cooperation – whether that's Egypt's major peacekeeping contributions in places like South Sudan and Democratic Republic of the Congo, or, as the minister mentioned, the fight against ISIS and other extremists in the Sinai Peninsula.

Egypt continues to be an indispensable partner in pursuing a ceasefire in Gaza – one that brings the hostages home, that relieves the suffering of the people of Gaza and creates the foundation for an enduring peace.

I thanked the president and the foreign minister and other colleagues for Egypt's commitment to this work, and we discussed the importance of getting this deal across the finish line – something we'll continue to pursue along with our Qatari counterparts.

We all know that a ceasefire is the best chance to tackle the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, to address the risks to regional stability – risks that I know are felt viscerally here in Egypt. In particular, the Houthis' continued attacks on global commerce in the Red Sea – aided and abetted by Iran – are reducing traffic in the Suez Canal, and that's cost Egypt a projected $5 billion in lost revenue.

Egypt has been instrumental in addressing the conflict in Sudan – the world's worst humanitarian crisis. Along with our diplomatic partners – Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Switzerland, the African Union, the United Nations, and others – we made progress in Switzerland last month, opening new crossings to allow humanitarian assistance to get to people who need it, and getting the Rapid Support Forces to agree to a Code of Conduct for its fighters.

That progress, however, is now threatened by a new RSF offensive in El Fasher, already resulting in the deaths and displacement of thousands of vulnerable people.

The RSF must take every step to protect the lives of innocents and respect its commitment to protect civilians. The Sudanese Armed Forces have to halt indiscriminate bombing. Both must come together and come to the table to agree on implementing agreements that were reached in Jeddah and to stop this brutal war.

Next week, at the UN General Assembly in New York, I'll be bringing together our partners to align around the next steps to expand humanitarian access, to protect civilians, and to push for a cessation of hostilities.

The United States is grateful for Egypt's continued partnership and leadership in this work, as well, I have to say, for the generosity of the Egyptian people welcoming hundreds of thousands of Sudanese refugees.

We are also continuing to consult with Egypt on bringing greater stability to Libya, including supporting the UN in its efforts to shore up the Central Bank and working toward a longer-term political settlement.

So, as you've heard from both of us, these are some – not all – of the subjects that we discussed today. And I think again, at this challenging moment, the importance of our partnership, the partnership between Egypt and the United States, is on full display. And that's why today's dialogue is so important and timely – reminding not only what's at stake, but also what's possible for our people and people throughout the region.

MODERATOR: (Via interpreter) So let's take two questions.

QUESTION: (Via interpreter) To His Excellency Minister of Foreign Affairs in Egypt, my name is Samir Omar of Sky News. I am asking Dr. Badr Abdelatty. Yesterday you have made phone calls with the foreign minister of Lebanon in order to declare the supporting of Lebanon. So with regarding to your statement yesterday and regarding to what has happened yesterday in Lebanon is considered a great aggression against Lebanon, what has happened yesterday, is considering a continuation of Israel (inaudible), and that this can affect the relations of the negotiational stance.

And the question to Mr. Blinken: Don't you think that Israel, while enlarging their actions in Lebanon and in the West Bank and in other regions, aren't considering your own guidance and your own directions, and Israel are not following the path of a ceasefire? What about the American stance regarding to Netanyahu's (inaudible)?

FOREIGN MINISTER ABDELATTY: (Via interpreter) Thank you. With regarding to the Egyptian stance, it is very clear Egypt is against any unilateral actions that can attack the sovereignty of Lebanon. We are in a full solidarity with the Government of Lebanon and the people of Lebanon. We have condemned and we will condemn any targeting of the Lebanese sovereignty, and certainly any unilateral actions towards the escalation must be condemned and is totally rejected and it does not encourage any stability. Accordingly and certainly, such escalation, such dangerous escalation, can lead to what we have learned from before, which is moving to the edge of a comprehensive regional war that can kill everybody.

So Egypt as – Egypt as a basic regional power, as an international power, is very concerned with stopping the escalation and to refuse such unilateral policies in order to focus on the ultimate goal and not those capturing our attention, which is the access to have an immediate ceasefire. And we are totally trust and we are totally confident that the keyword here and the real problem and the heart of this crisis is the continuation of the Israeli aggression in Gaza.

So if we stop this aggression and if we can reach to an immediate ceasefire, so certainly this will lead to the decrease of the escalation in the region and that this will stop the edging to the brink and just not providing any pretext to any other partner or (inaudible), the many stakeholders, to (inaudible) the suffering of the Palestinian people. So we are – we have said it clear. The goal is very clear. It is a must to focus on the stopping of the aggression and to reach an immediate ceasefire, so this is the (inaudible) of peace and safe and security in the region.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So with regard to Lebanon, the United States did not know about, nor was it involved, in these incidents, and we're still gathering the information and gathering the facts. Broadly speaking, we've been very clear and we remain very clear about the importance of all parties avoiding any steps that could further escalate the conflict that we're trying to resolve in Gaza to see it spread to other fronts. It's clearly not in the interest of anyone involved to see that happen. And that's why, again, it's imperative that all parties refrain from any actions that could escalate the conflict.

We're focused on getting this ceasefire over the finish line. That would also, I think, materially improve the prospects of actually defusing the situation in northern Israel and southern Lebanon, particularly creating an environment in which people have the confidence to return to their homes – the tens of thousands of displaced people in Israel as well as in southern Lebanon. Getting the ceasefire would facilitate getting to that kind of agreement, and that's clearly the best path forward for everyone involved. So again, it's imperative that everyone avoid taking steps that could further escalate or spread the conflict.

MODERATOR: Leon Bruneau from AFP.

QUESTION: Sorry. Hi. Thank you for doing this and thank you for your hospitality, Mr. Foreign Minister.

Mr. Secretary, I'd like to – I'll try and be short for once. I'm sure you'll be happy about that. In your meetings today, did you submit any new ideas to bridge the remaining gaps to get to that elusive ceasefire in Gaza? And what are your expectations now?

And also, this is your tenth time, tenth trip to the region since October 7th and you have always gone to Israel, but you won't be going this time. So why is that? Is it because of tensions with the Government of Israel?

And to you, Foreign Minister: One of the issues – remaining sticking points, if you will, according to U.S. officials – is this issue of the Israeli presence in the Philadelphi Corridor. Would you – as Egypt, of course – accept any extended Israeli presence in the corridor or not? Is that a definitive no? Thank you.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: Thank you, Leon. So first with regard to the travel here, this trip was focused on the Strategic Dialogue between the United States and Egypt. This is something that we were determined to do, and that I was determined, at the President's direction, to help launch. And I'm very glad we had an opportunity to do that.

Of course, it also comes at a time when we're working as closely as possible on getting the ceasefire. And so we had a detailed conversation with President El-Sisi as well as with senior colleagues from the Egyptian Government working directly on the ceasefire about the status of these efforts and the way forward.

And look, what I can tell you is this, and as we've said before: We've made a tremendous amount of progress over the last month, month and a half. There are, I think, in the agreement, 18 paragraphs; 15 of them are agreed. But the remaining issues need to be resolved. We put – we've put forward with the Egyptians and the Qataris ideas for resolving them.

The bottom line is this: The resolution is less a question of substance and more a question of political will. And for both parties, it's important to demonstrate that political will to get this agreement concluded.

For Israel at this point, just last week the IDF announced that the Rafah brigades have been dismantled. Hamas is not in a position to repeat the horrific attacks of October 7th. Concluding a ceasefire agreement would bring the hostages home and, as I mentioned a moment ago, would also open important prospects for resolving other high-tension areas, including in northern Israel and southern Lebanon with Hizballah, the Red Sea, and other places, all of which is in Israel's interest, as well as opening up opportunities to move in a very different direction in terms of strengthening Israel's security in place in the region far into the future.

For Hamas, it can't continue not only to hold hostages but to hold all of the people of Gaza hostage. Getting to the ceasefire would result in a totally different environment for the people of Gaza, ending the conflict for an initial period and one we would work to make enduring, resulting in an immediate massive infusion of humanitarian assistance for people who desperately need it, and clearly bettering the lives of people that they purport to represent.

So the most important thing in this moment is seeing a demonstration of political will to finally conclude this agreement, and that's what we discussed.

We also discussed in some detail what would be necessary arrangements if an agreement is finally reached in terms of the so-called day after – what happens in Gaza in terms of its governance, its security, its reconstruction. And here, as well, Egypt is and will be a critical partner, and I think we had a very useful conversation about that today as well.

FOREIGN MINISTER ABDELATTY: (Via interpreter) So I want to at least add to what has been mentioned by the Secretary of State. And naturally speaking and as a matter of fact, Egypt will continue in exerting each and every sincere efforts though the collaboration with the France and the U.S. and also with (inaudible) and Qatar. We will not stop to exert these sincere efforts in order to stop the killing of the Palestinians and to achieve the ceasefire and to stop the Israeli aggression.

I second and I totally agree with what has been mentioned by Mr. Secretary, Mr. Blinken, because the absence of the political will, this is very clear. In order to – we have to face the fact in order to reach to an agreement. So some details and some justifications are been falsified and are been created in order to shatter and distract us. So this is the real problem.

With regarding to your question about the Philadelphi Corridor, we have a very frank and clear stance, and we have repeated it many times. Egypt will not accept any changes to the rules of the war, the existing rules before the 7th of October, especially with regarding to the rules of the operation of Rafah crossing from the Palestinian side and the total rejection of any military power on the cross – the crossing of borders. And this is a very frank and clear Egyptian stance. Thank you.

MODERATOR: (Via interpreter) Basant Mostafa, Middle East News Agency.

QUESTION: (Via interpreter) My question to Mr. Badr Abdelatty: Your Excellency, you have discussed today the situation in Gaza. To what extent you have reached, especially with regarding to the Egyptian/Qatari mediation touching the ceasefire and to put an end to the humanitarian suffering of almost one year?

FOREIGN MINISTER ABDELATTY: (Via interpreter) As you may know and as all of you may know, the efforts are still exerted, and there's intensifying the communications. And again and again the problem – as mentioned by the U.S. Secretary of State, the problem is not in the content or in the essence; the problem is in the absence of the political will to reach to this important binding agreement.

So we cannot bet on the future of the stability of this important region in the Middle East as a reason or as a justification for the absence of the political will for any partners. So we will continue in the exerting of our efforts, and we will continue the communication with our friends in the U.S. in order to continue the achieving pressure and exerting the efforts in this regard in order to be able to reach to this agreement, which is – will be very decisive and will be important in order to arrange for the next day afterward and to talk further around this within the region, and also to talk about the political horizon, and also to talk about the necessity as a region in order to build the Palestinian state, and also to talk about the providing of (inaudible) humanitarian aid.

It's not acceptable to use the hungry as a tool against the Gaza people. This – can you imagine that this is happening in the 21st century under the ears and under the eyes of all the people? So we will continue in our sincere efforts side by side with the U.S. and also with our brothers in Qatar in order to be able to reach to this point and to guarantee the stability and the welfare of this vital region.

MODERATOR: Kylie Atwood, CNN.

QUESTION: Thank you. Just one minute here. Okay. First, to our Egyptian host, Minister Abdelatty: Do you believe that Hamas is still committed to the ceasefire and hostage talks? And if yes, how do you know that?

This is a question for both of you following up on the explosion of hundreds of the pagers by Hizballah fighters in Lebanon that we're learned about in the last 24 hours. You both spoke about the need not to escalate the situation in the region. But does this specific attack make efforts to get to a ceasefire and a hostage deal harder to accomplish?

And then Secretary Blinken, two for you. I will not be as short as Leon. How much do you expect this attack by Hizballah – sorry – this attack on the Hizballah pagers could impact their operations, given that they now have a communication system that's down, they have at least nine people dead and thousands injured?

And you said that the remaining issues are yet to be resolved between Israel and Hamas when it comes to the hostage and ceasefire talks. But what has changed for us? Can you help us understand? Earlier this month, U.S. officials are saying that the U.S. was going to put a new proposal on the table within days, and we haven't seen that. Do you need to see a demonstration of political will from both sides that you just spoke to before putting that new proposal on the table? Thank you.

FOREIGN MINISTER ABDELATTY: (Via interpreter) Many thanks. With regarding to your first question, Egypt is dealing with Hamas as a national partner, national Palestinian partner, and we are in continuous communication with Hamas, as we are highlighting and also agree they are fully commitment towards the agreement and also the initial agreement that had been reached in the 27 of May, and also with regarding to the amendments mentioned in the 2nd of July. So Hamas is committed with what has been achieved and what has been agreed upon in these two documents in the 27 of May and in the 2nd of July. And this is what – these are the messages we received from Hamas. Hamas has committed with these agreed points.

And with regarding to what has happened yesterday in Lebanon, and as a matter of fact any escalation including what has happened yesterday, is hindering and is limiting the achieving of a ceasefire agreement and the hostages of – the prisoners and the release of the hostages. Certainly this is what happened. And what happened did not hinder only the continuous dialogue but is considering threaten we are on the brink of a comprehensive war. There is any possibility for committing any mistake because any mistake can lead us into a comprehensive war in the region, and this is very dangerous stance.

So we are talking about the importance of de-escalation and the importance of stopping any unilateral positions and the stopping of following the assassination policies; all these policies are totally condemned.

SECRETARY BLINKEN: So Kylie, we're still gathering information. We're still gathering the facts. I can't tell you in this moment what impact this will have. I certainly can't speak to what impact it might have on Hizballah and its operations. That would demand other expertise. And again, it's also necessary to fully understand what's happened, and we're still in the process of doing that.

One of the hallmarks – if that's the right word – of this effort, this extensive effort by the United States, Egypt, and Qatar to get to a ceasefire, to be the mediators, and to get it across the finish line – one of the hallmarks has been that it's a complicated process. And even the communications involved are complicated for obvious reasons, so things take time. And time and again, we've seen that in the intervening time, you might have an event, an incident, something that makes the process more difficult, that threatens to slow it, stop (inaudible). Anything of that nature, by definition, is probably not good in terms of achieving the result that we want, which is the ceasefire.

Just a few weeks ago we had just had a very productive session on (inaudible) important but discrete issues that need to be resolved. We've put forward different ideas for how to resolve them. They are clearly resolvable. But the key ingredient to getting a resolution of these outstanding issues is political will. That's what we're both looking for going forward. That's what's so imperative if we're going to get the ceasefire across the finish line.

QUESTION: Before you put a new proposal on the table, you have to see political will demonstrated in some way?

SECRETARY BLINKEN: No, no, we put – we've put our ideas on the table. And again, there's a process in going back and forth, getting reactions, getting responses, or sometimes not getting responses. But I think we're – as we – well, I don't want to speak for my friend. But I think as we see it, the – what's missing in this moment to get this across the finish line is clear political will. If that will is present, this agreement gets done. If this agreement gets done, it has immediate and incredible benefits for everyone involved, starting with the hostages coming home and the people in Gaza getting immediate relief, and then opening much broader prospects for peace, for security, not only in Gaza but throughout the region.

So the interests I believe are clear, and now the question is getting that final bit of political will to get this done and get us all moving forward. Thank you very much.