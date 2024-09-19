South Africa: 25 Injured in Cape Town Train Derailment - South African News Briefs - September 19, 2024

25 Injured in Cape Town Train Derailment

Twenty-five passengers were injured when two train coaches derailed near Paarl at Dal Josafat Station, reports EWN. The train was traveling from Cape Town to Wellington Station at the time of the incident. Metrorail spokesperson Zino Mihi said that the injured passengers were transported by ambulance to various nearby hospitals. "No fatalities have been reported, and other passengers were safely transported home," said Mihi. The incident has been reported to the Railway Safety Regulator and is currently under investigation by the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) and Transnet Freight Rail to determine the cause of the derailment.

Three Men Sentenced to Life for Murder of Fort Hare Academics Couple

Three men who brutally murdered University of Fort Hare academics Judith Masters, 67, and Fabien Genin, 51, in Hogsback two years ago have been handed lengthy prison sentences, reports IOL. The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said that the High Court in Makhanda, Eastern Cape, sentenced Silindokuhle Mangali, 22, Sakhele Limba, 34, and Wanda Limba, 30, to seven life terms of imprisonment each. Barry Madolo, Director of Public Prosecution in the Eastern Cape, hailed the verdict as a significant triumph for justice.

30 Arrested in KwaZulu-Natal Driving Licence Fraud

Thirty people are set to appear in court on charges of fraud and corruption related to the illegal issuance of driver's licences, reports EWN. Some of the suspects were caught selling licences for R2,500 each, while others were arrested as recipients of the fraudulent documents. KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya said that the department is working to combat corruption within driving institutions. All learner's licences issued by those involved have been revoked.

