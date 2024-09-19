Portsudan — The official spokesman for the Sudanese Justice and Equality Movement (JEM), Dr. Mohamed Zakaria, explained that the insurgent Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia follows the approach of attacking commercial convoys and cutting off relief corridors with the aim of creating famine in Sudan, stressing that there is no famine in Sudan but rather starvation policies by the outlaw militia.

Mohamed Zakaria called, in a press statement to SUNA, on the international community to take more decisive steps against the insurgent militia due to the systematic starvation crimes and serious violations it is practicing against civilians in Sudan.

He said, "Relief should not be politicized and we reject using the issue of humanitarian aid as a pretext to violate Sudan's sovereignty."

The official spokesman for the Justice and Equality Movement urged the Security Council to classify the militia as a terrorist group due to its commission of violations that amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity. BH/BH