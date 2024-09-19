Zimbabwe: Warrant of Arrest Issued for Former RBZ Governor Gono Over Fraud Case

19 September 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)

A WARRANT of arrest has been issued for former Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) governor Gideon Gono after he failed to appear at the Harare Magistrates Courts on Monday for a fraud case.

Gono had reported two local business people, a married couple, for fraudulently changing the directorship of Valley Lodge from him.

The matter, which commenced last week having dated back to 2017 had expected Gono to present himself before his unexplained absence.

The lengthy delay was blamed on an incomplete docket which the State had been waiting on since last year by prosecutor Sithembiso Moyo.

The couple Beverly Aisha Makoni and Clark Makoni are appearing at the Harare courts accused of claiming illegal ownership of Valley Lodge.

In defence papers presented to the court, they argue that they are being targeted by Gono and other individuals with political muscle.

"The Accused person further asserts that these are clearly malicious, frivolous and vexatious allegations being peddled by the complainant in connivance with those who occupy certain positions of influence within the law enforcement agencies or other government linked institutions who maliciously caused their arrest without any shred of evidence to justify their arrest and/or prosecution," reads their statement.

Gono's representative, George Mashonganyika, received the warrant on his behalf.

