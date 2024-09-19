Malawi Votes Against Israel Withdrawing From Occupying Palestine

A huge Palestinian flag was unfurled as the demonstrators made their way down Jan Smuts Avenue in Johannesburg. December 3. 2023.

Malawi is among 14 countries that, on Wednesday, voted no to a UN General Assembly resolution demanding that Israel complies with the ruling of the UN court and withdraw from the occupied territory of Palestine.

The resolution was adopted after it received 124 votes in favor, while 43 countries abstained and Israel, the United States and 12 others, including Malawi, voted no.

Malawians has strong ties with Israel as the country experts non skilled labour to the Jewish state to work in farms.

In addition, Malawi has also strong ties with the US which is a strong ally of Israel.

Palestinian UN Ambassador Riyad Mansour told the Security Council last month that he planned to introduce the General Assembly resolution this month to enshrine the ICJ ruling.

"We are sick and tired of waiting," he said. "The time for waiting is over" he said.

The resolution includes other demands, including for Israel to be held accountable for any violations of international law, sanctions against those responsible for maintaining Israel's presence in the territories, and for countries to halt arms exports to Israel if they're suspected of being used in the territories.

The resolution is not legally binding but the extent of its support reflects world opinion.

A council diplomat said the Palestinians were aiming for a vote before world leaders of the General Assembly start their annual high-level meetings on Sept. 22.

The proposal demands that Israel comply with international law, including by immediately withdrawing all military forces from the Palestinian territories.

The resolution not only demands an end to all new settlement activity but the evacuation of all settlers and the dismantling of the separation barrier Israel constructed in the West Bank.

And it calls for all Palestinians displaced during Israel's occupation to be allowed "to return to their original place of residence" and that Israel make reparations "for the damage caused" to all people in the territories.