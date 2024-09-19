Rwanda: Is Strawberry Farming in Rwanda a Blossoming Industry?

Rwanda's strawberry industry is experiencing a remarkable surge, driven by a growing global demand for the fruit. Local farmers are capitalising on this opportunity to generate substantial income.

Georgette Uwamariya, a successful strawberry farmer from Muhanga District in the Southern Province, has witnessed firsthand the lucrative nature of this crop.

Uwamariya's journey began in 2016, and she has since established a thriving business selling fresh strawberries and homemade jam in local markets where a box of strawberries goes for Rwf2,300.

She began her farming journey with just 5 acres of land in 2016, and has since expanded to 50 acres. Her strawberry production has grown accordingly, with a current yield of 150 kg per week.

However, like many farmers, she has faced challenges due to climate change.

"The rain destroyed much of the produce, and the small amount left was scorched by the sun. If I were farming in greenhouses, I might have avoided some of these climate change-induced losses," she says.

Greenhouse technology, while not yet widely adopted, offers a potential solution to mitigate the impact of unpredictable weather patterns.

Yet, Uwamariya says that difficulties to acquire the technology and set up greenhouse facilities has meant that they have to accept losses from time to time.

This challenge is complicated by a lack of financial ability to buy high-quality strawberry varietiesmostly sourced from the Netherlands. Existing varieties, she says, are less productive compared to those sourced from countries like the Netherlands.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's strawberry farming has huge potential - study

Emmanuel Kayinamura Rurazi, another successful strawberry farm, shares a similar journey. He started his journey in 2018, growing on a half-hectare farmland in Rwamagana District in the Eastern Province.

He currently produces 300 kilogrammes of strawberries on each 100 square meters, coming from 100 kilogrammes when she started. Her farmland has expanded from half hectare to a full hectare.

However, the perishable nature of strawberries poses significant challenges to his produce.

Rurazi believes there is a need for investment in modern infrastructure such as cold containers and trucks to improve the shelf life and reduce airfreight costs, which could enhance export opportunities.

"The government and other organisations provide support for farmers to get seedlings for expansion of strawberry production and access to market and transport facilities," he notes, adding that more support is required to harness the potential of strawberry production.

Expanding business horizon

In 2023, after two years of growth, there was significant decline in the African strawberry market, when its value decreased by 5.9 per cent to $2.1 billion, one study shows.

However, demand is expected to grow even further. As such, strawberries are attracting more and more economic interest from young agricultural entrepreneurs in Africa.

Chris Irakoze, known for his EzaNeza brand, is one of those young entrepreneurs.

"Strawberries are a profitable crop to grow because they are high value crop and can grow year-round if taken care of properly," he says of the potential of strawberries.

EzaNeza was born out of 2021 to becoming a strawberry producer for international export markets. It has grown five times, producing 7 tonnes annually.

Currently, EzaNeza produces between 36 and 45 tonnes per season, and exports about 10 per cent of the total produce depending on the demand.

Irakoze's successful expansion to reach international markets, thanks to the high demand for strawberries abroad and his adherence to international certification standards.

"Meeting international standards has not only improved the quality of our product but also increased its demand," he says.

Irakoze attributed his success to maintaining a high level of quality throughout the entire production process, from planting to harvesting. He emphasises the importance of proper irrigation, fertilization, and careful monitoring of factors such as pH, electrical conductivity, lighting, and temperature.

Furthermore, Irakoze advocates for streamlined packaging permit requirements, noting that the current process presents significant challenges, expressing the desire for more efficient procedures for obtaining permits related to post-harvest packaging.

"We would like to see an improvement in obtaining permits for utilizing packaging in the post-handling process," he adds.

Jean Bosco Mulindi , Emerging Commodities Division Managerat the National Agricultural Export Development Board (NAEB), underscores the importance of dedicated land for strawberry production and supporting the private sector in establishing production hubs.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Business Food and Agriculture By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We need to strengthen the policy and regulatory environment for strawberry production and trade, both domestically and internationally," Mulindi declares.

Key quality characteristics for strawberries include large size, superior taste, proper refrigeration, and freedom from pests and diseases.

To meet these standards, strawberries must be certified with a Sanitary and Phytosanitary Certificate (SPS) issued by the Rwanda Inspection and Certification Agency (RICA).

Mulindi emphasises that the strawberry value chain is a major focus of the PSTA5 (2024-2029) strategy.

"We are committed to promoting and intensifying this sector through various interventions, such as expanding markets and enhancing market linkages for strawberry producers," he added.

The NAEB's initiative aims to boost both domestic and export production of strawberries. Their planfocuses on introducing high-yielding strawberry varieties, establishing horticulture hubs to expand production, and improving post-harvest and value-added processes.

By addressing logistical and infrastructure challenges, these efforts are designed to facilitate successful export ventures and enhance both the quantity and quality of Rwanda's strawberry produce.