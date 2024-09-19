Rwanda: 10 Gripping Books to Read As Rwandan Authors Mark Literacy Month

As Rwanda celebrates Literacy Month, it is the perfect opportunity to explore the rich literary landscape of Rwandan authors. Launched on September 21, 2020, this month-long observance encourages readers to dive into compelling stories.

Here are 10 captivating books that touch on various themes from trauma, resilience and self-discovery to healing and generational strength.

From Surviving to Thriving by Hubert Sugira Hategekimana

This transformative guide takes readers on a journey of healing after trauma. It offers practical steps to regain control over one's life and relationships. With an emphasis on recovery, this book is an empowering tool for anyone seeking to rebuild and rediscover themselves.

Hategekimana encourages readers to move from a place of survival to one of thriving, fostering resilience and growth through the practical strategies outlined

Scar Tissue Armor by Prayer Gakunde

In this raw and emotional debut poetry collection, Prayer Gakunde tackles heavy themes such as death, grief, love, heartbreak, and mental health. The book doesn't shy away from difficult material, but instead transforms pain into empowerment, particularly in themes surrounding womanhood.

"Scar Tissue Armor" offers readers a journey through the vulnerable, yet resilient, nature of human emotion, with poetry that encourages healing by embracing heartbreak and emotional scars as sources of strength.

Daunting Whispers by Brian Bazimya

"Daunting Whispers" is a deeply introspective poetry collection that invites readers into the complexities of life. Through 56 beautifully written poems, Bazimya reflects on themes of human existence, love, family dynamics, mental health struggles, and cherished memories. The book is personal yet universal, offering a candid portrayal of life's ups and downs.

Bazimya's inspiration stems from his own experiences, making "Daunting Whispers" a genuine and authentic reflection of his emotional and intellectual journey.

Released on September 2, this book is a must-read for poetry lovers.

Rebounce by Laurette Annely Akariza

'Rebounce' delves into the powerful theme of resilience, particularly in the context of Rwanda's recovery after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. The book focuses on transgenerational resilience, showing how survivors have passed down strength, hope, and determination to future generations.

Akariza includes letters of appreciation to survivors and presents 30 lessons that the world can learn from Rwanda's incredible journey of healing and rebuilding. The narrative of "Rebounce" offers readers a window into the enduring spirit of Rwanda and the capacity of individuals to rise from tragedy.

Understanding Sonship by Hubert Sugira Hategekimana

Hategekimana delves deep into the concept of "sonship" as the master key to destiny. This insightful book stresses the importance of purpose in life, illustrating how a person's legacy can only be fulfilled through understanding their connection to family and fatherhood.

For Hategekimana, true success comes from this vital connection, and the book serves as a guide for those seeking to fulfill their purpose by creating lasting legacies through relationships with their elders and mentors

Not My Time to Die by Yolande Mukagasana

In this heart-wrenching memoir, Mukagasana, a nurse by profession, recounts her harrowing experience of surviving the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. She witnessed the brutal murder of her family yet, through overwhelming odds, she managed to survive.

"Not My Time to Die" offers a poignant exploration of loss, trauma, and survival.

Mukagasana's story is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit in the face of unimaginable atrocities. Her narrative urges readers to never forget the past, emphasizing the importance of memory, testimony, and continued healing.

The Gift of Monday by Hassan Kibirango

This motivational book is aimed at professionals who want to excel in their careers. Whether you're an employee or an employer, Kibirango provides actionable tips on how to navigate the workplace and overcome career obstacles. Through a blend of anecdotes and real-life examples, "The Gift of Monday" inspires readers to set clear goals and develop the right mindset for success. It is a practical and engaging read for those looking to advance their careers and gain insight into the challenges of the professional world.

Memories at The Table by Phiona Ninsiima

A one-of-a-kind cookbook that goes beyond recipes, "Memories at The Table" combines nutritious and delicious meal ideas with personal stories and memories linked to food. Ninsiima highlights ingredients commonly found in Rwandan markets, making it easy for local readers to recreate the meals.

The book also includes beautiful pictures and straightforward instructions. Whether you're a foodie or someone looking to explore the rich flavors of Rwandan cuisine, this cookbook offers both taste and nostalgia.

Wet Under the Rainbow by Annely Akariza

This thought-provoking novel explores the lives of Rwandan youth born after the Genocide, shedding light on how trauma is transmitted from one generation to the next.

"Wet Under the Rainbow" addresses the emotional weight of trying to stay strong for their parents while struggling with their own issues of identity and resilience. The book also looks at how modern life pushes people to present a façade of happiness, even when they are grappling with hidden emotional turmoil.

Akariza uses this narrative to explore the silent battles fought by the youth in a country marked by a traumatic history.

Light in The Dark by Sandra Nadege

In this short but powerful memoir, Nadege shares her journey through the emotional struggles she faced from a young age.

"Light in The Dark" is a story of self-care, vulnerability, and embracing one's true self. Nadege opens up about the moments when she felt lost in her emotions and how she found strength in acknowledging her feelings rather than suppressing them. Her testimony provides inspiration to readers who are seeking to overcome their own dark moments and find light in their lives.