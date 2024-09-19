Zimbabwe: Cabinet Approves Mop-Up Exercise to Verify, Honour War Collaborators, Non-Combatant Cadres

CABINET has given the green light to a Mop-Up Vetting Exercise, aimed at verifying and honoring war collaborators and non-combatant cadres for their role in the country's struggle for independence.

War collaborators supported liberation fighters during the struggle, providing essential services like food, shelter, and intelligence while non-combatant cadres worked behind the scenes, supporting the war effort through administrative, logistical, and other roles.

Speaking at Tuesday's post-cabinet press briefing, Information Minister, Jenfan Muswere said the Mop-Up Vetting Exercise seeks to verify and acknowledge the sacrifices made by war collaborators and non-combatant cadres, who played a vital supporting role in the liberation struggle.

He added that this comprehensive verification process will ensure that all legitimate veterans receive the recognition they deserve.

"As a cabinet, we have considered and approved the memorandum on the Mop-Up Exercise for War Collaborators and Non-Combatant Cadres.

"This exercise represents the last major phase of a comprehensive verification effort to ensure all legitimate veterans are accurately recognized and appropriately honoured for their contribution to the nation's independence," Muswere said.

He announced that the vetting process, commencing on September 25, 2024, will involve war veterans who operated in specific areas, with Detachment/Zone Commanders supervising the exercise.

The minister also indicated that to verify their roles, non-combatant cadres will be vetted in provincial capitals by transit camp commanders.

"Individuals not satisfied with the outcome of the vetting process can appeal in terms of Section 9 of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act.

"In terms of Section 8 (8) of the Veterans of the Liberation Struggle Act, the names of the successful candidates shall be listed and published in the government gazette for thirty days after the conclusion of the vetting exercise to allow members of the public to make representations," he said.

The minister also highlighted that a substantial amount of ZWG47.2 million has been allocated to the ministry for this purpose.