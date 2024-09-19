Zimbabwe: Fossil Contracting Restarts Work On Poorly Done Lorraine Drive

FOSSIL Contracting has begun work to fix its heavily botched rehabilitation of Lorraine Drive in Harare's Bluffhill suburb.

One of Zimbabwe's major construction companies, Fossil Contracting made headlines after images of tar slipping off on a 'newly constructed' Lorraine Drive made their way onto social media.

The road was littered with potholes and gaps where the new tar would have slid off and revealed a layer of the old road beneath it.

Barely a week later government, which funded the rehabilitation, declared that it would not pay until the Obey Chimuka-owned company fixed its mess.

Transport Minister Felix Mhona threatened to blacklist companies with poor workmanship, following the matter.

The company has since started work to fix the road, with a Transport Ministry public notice revealing alternative routes for users.

"This notice serves as a reminder to motorists and residents to plan their routes accordingly, as Lorraine Drive will be closed from Harare Drive to Nemakonde Way," read the notice.

"All junctions approaching or feeding into Lorraine Drive will also be closed.

"Motorists are advised to use the following alternative routes: Lavenham Road Fabre road, and Northolt road.

"The contractor will engage regularly with key stakeholders, including the District Administrator, Zimbabwe Republic Police, Environmental Management Agency, Ministry of Health and Child Welfare, TelOne, Liquid Telecommunications, Local business owners, and Residents."

"We apologise for any inconvenience caused during the construction period and appreciate your understanding as we work to improve the road infrastructure.