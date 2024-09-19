Somalia: SoDMA Commissioner Signs MOU to Enhance Child and Maternal Care in Somalia

Mogadishu, Somalia — In a move aimed at bolstering healthcare services for mothers and children, Mahamuud Moallim, the Commissioner of the Somali Disaster Management Agency (SoDMA), officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Abdullahi Afrah, Chairman of the Mother and Child Care Agency.

The signing ceremony, which took place at [location if known], marks a significant step towards integrating disaster management strategies with specialized healthcare services for vulnerable populations.

The MOU outlines a collaborative framework where SoDMA will work alongside the Mother and Child Care Agency to ensure that emergency health responses are tailored to meet the needs of pregnant women, infants, and young children during crises.

Commissioner Moallim emphasized the importance of this partnership, stating, "This collaboration will not only enhance our response capabilities but also ensure that the most vulnerable among us, our mothers and children, receive the specialized care they need during emergencies."

Abdullahi Afrah expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, highlighting, "This MOU is a testament to our commitment to safeguarding the health and well-being of Somalia's future. By combining our efforts, we can create a safer environment for childbirth and child development even in the face of disasters."

The agreement includes provisions for joint training programs, sharing of resources, and the development of protocols to address health emergencies specifically affecting mothers and children.

This initiative is part of a broader effort by SoDMA to expand its scope beyond traditional disaster response into preventative healthcare measures.

This partnership is expected to set a precedent for future collaborations between disaster management and specialized health services in Somalia, aiming to build resilience and improve health outcomes in one of the country's most critical demographics.