Rwanda: 'Mbaza' GBV Information Platform Hits 100,000 Visitors

More than 100,000 individuals had by Monday evening engaged with the 'Mbaza' USSD GBV Information Chatbot, utilising its services over 500,000 times.

This innovative tool, a collaborative effort between HDI-Rwanda and GIZ-Rwanda, is available through *350#, and provides crucial information such as legal aid resources, serving as an additional resource in the fight against gender-based violence.

GIZ-Rwanda's Sexualised and Gender-Based Violence (P-SGBV) Project Manager, Christiane Adamczyk, says that the information chatbot had been developed over a year and a half and continues to be a work in progress.

"We developed this chatbot for over one year and a half, so we are here after a long and creative process that wouldn't have been possible without the support of our colleagues Project for Digital Solutions for Sustainable Development at GIZ, and of course nothing would have been possible without our colleagues at HDI-Rwanda," she said.

Impact and reach

The Deputy Executive Director of HDI-Rwanda, Louange Twahirwa Gutabarwa, says that the 'Mbaza' GBV Information USSD Chatbot is a user-friendly resource available to anyone with a basic mobile phone.

Gutabarwa explained that the chatbot offers anonymous access to vital information and support, ensuring user safety and privacy without requiring an internet connection.

"What we are trying to do, is basically to leverage widely accessible technology to reach and support a diverse range of individuals, including those in remote or underserved areas where access to accurate information may be limited," she explained.

She explained that as technology becomes increasingly integral to daily life, GBV perpetrators have found new avenues to exert control and inflict harm, leading to the rise of Technology-Facilitated Gender-Based Violence (TFGBV).

"The evolving landscape of GBV highlights the need for comprehensive strategies that address both conventional and modern manifestations of violence. I am glad that one of our solutions to combat misinformation is also technology-based," she said.

Gutabarwa said that although the 'Mbaza' USSD GBV Information Chatbot is a significant step forward, it is just one part of both organisations' comprehensive approach to eradicating gender-based violence.

She pointed out the organisations continue to collaborate to, among others, run educational campaigns across social media, radio programming, engaging influencers, and workshops providing training for local and religious leaders, opinion leaders, and community members to recognise and respond to GBV effectively.

For 19-year-old Clarisse Tuyisenge, the 'Mbaza' GBV Information Chatbot was an opportunity to learn more about GBV.

"Before using the 'Mbaza' Code, I had always associated GBV with physical abuse. It was only after exploring the platform that I realised there are four other forms of gender-based violence," she said.

For 21-year-old Josiane Uwineza, the chatbot has been informative on ways to seek help.

"Using the GBV chatbot has taught me so much. I've learned about the different forms of abuse I wasn't even aware of. I have also learnt that besides Isange One Stop Centre, there are other resources where one can seek help," she said.

Since 2008, the government has included provisions related to GBV, including sexual exploitation and abuse, in various legal frameworks.

For instance, the 2018 law on the prevention, and punishment of trafficking in persons and exploitation criminalises sexual exploitation.

Despite the government's efforts in promoting gender equality and establishing progressive policies, GBV remains a significant challenge.

Cases of GBV, both in domestic settings and workplaces, continue to be reported across the country, affecting not only the health and well-being of individuals but also the broader social fabric of communities.