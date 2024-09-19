Rwanda: What Should Incoming Senators Do to Fight Genocide Ideology?

As Rwanda awaits the final announcement of the 2024 Senate election results by September 24, the prospective Senators have been urged to put renewed efforts in the fight against genocide ideology.

The 14 elected Senators, who will be joined another eight appointed by the President and four designated by the National Consultative Forum for Political Organisations, will serve a five-year term in the fourth legislature of the Senate.

The fight against genocide denialism and the eradication of genocide ideology is one of the fundamental principles of the State of Rwanda and the Senate has a mandate to monitor the application of that principle.

ALSO READ: What to know about the Rwandan Senate and its mandate

The question of how to effectively combat genocide ideology remains pressing. Despite Rwanda's progress in healing and reconciliation since the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, the challenge of eradicating the remnants of such ideology persists.

This is especially the case the rise in hate speech and genocide ideology in DR Congo, where the United Nations has warned of the atrocity crimes and crimes against humanity, in part due to the presence of the FDLR, a militia founded by perpetrators of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

ALSO READ: UN confirms FDLR active in DR Congo, warns of genocide

According to Odette Nyiramilimo, a former senator, said that there is a need for ongoing vigilance and action, noting that combating genocide ideology requires more than just legislative measures.

"The new senators must work tirelessly to ensure that the values of unity and reconciliation are not only promoted but deeply ingrained in society since their primary task is to engage directly with the people they represent," she said.

She stressed that a proactive approach in education and community engagement is needed, adding that greater efforts to deal with transgenerational trauma that still affects even those born after the Genocide are equally crucial.

ALSO READ: Belgian lawyer on why genocide ideology doesn't dissolve three decades after dispersion of genocidaires

She advocates for a collective effort to promote positive teachings and healing among future generations.

"I hope the incoming senators will develop strategies to combat genocide ideology, especially given that some of them are experienced members," Nyiramilimo said.

"They must actively seek approaches to heal our society, recognizing that the trauma of the past continues to affect our youth. It is essential to foster a culture of understanding and unity rather than division and hatred."

Nyiramilimo underscores her commitment to this cause, stating that retirement does not mean stepping back from the fight against genocide ideology, as it remains a lifelong responsibility.

For Naftal Ahishakiye, the Secretary General of Ibuka, an umbrella organisation of associations of Genocide survivors, implementing educational programmes that not only address genocide ideology within the country but also engage with diaspora communities should be one of the key initiatives that need the support if the Senate.

"Despite significant progress made so far in fighting genocide ideology, we can see that genocide denial and ideology persist both within and beyond national borders, particularly on social media. There is an urgent need to intensify effort against genocide ideology," Ahishakiye said.

Ahishakiye also advocates for legislative measures abroad, suggesting that the Senate use parliamentary diplomacy in order to get more countries pass laws against genocide and its ideology, especially in Europe, where revisionists and deniers might take advantage of the legal loopholes.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Immaculee Kayitesi, President of Avega, an association of Genocide widows, emphasized that the senators should continue building unity among Rwandans.

"They need to teach the history of Rwanda, always tell the truth, and sensitize the community about the efforts to combat genocide ideology, continuously be closer to the community that they lead, and always take new measures, if necessary," Kayitesi said

She also called for collaborative effort among senators, adding that they must educate, unite, and guide the Rwandan people, ensuring that the lessons of the past inform a future of continued progress and unity.

"The senators already understand where we have been and where we are headed; it is our collective responsibility to ensure that Rwanda does not regress," Kayitesi noted.