Rwanda: Prosecution Refutes Mugimba's Appeal On Genocide Conviction

The Court of Appeal in Kigali on Wednesday, September 18 continued the hearing of Jean-Baptiste Mugimba's appeal. Mugimba, who was convicted for his role in the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi, is challenging the 25-year prison sentence handed to him in 2022.

The appeal trial, which began on September 17, saw Mugimba raise several grounds for appeal. He argued that the court ignored crucial evidence, overlooked his witnesses, and contradictions in testimonies among other reasons.

Mugimba, who was extradited from the Netherlands in 2016, maintains that he is innocent, claiming he was falsely accused. He alleged that the accusations were orchestrated by people seeking to seize his property and that after he had won several legal disputes over his assets, these individuals fabricated the genocide charges against him.

During Wednesday's hearing, the prosecution refuted Mugimba's claims, stating that his conviction was based on well-substantiated charges, not on fabricated property disputes.

The prosecution outlined the charges against Mugimba and the evidence of his involvement in the genocide. Those charges are conspiracy to commit genocide and complicity in Genocide.

Mugimba further suggested that he was targeted due to his former position in the CDR party. He claimed that witnesses had forged testimonies, including those about an alleged meeting held at his home on April 8, 1994, when Tutsi residents of Nyakabanda in Kigali were said to have been listed for extermination.

According to witnesses, Mugimba also allegedly requested weapons during this meeting.

Mugimba pointed to three letters he believes would have exonerated him but said they were ignored by the court. However, the prosecution opposed it, stating that these documents were reviewed and found to be unrelated to the charges against him.

Regarding the witnesses, the prosecution clarified that their testimonies were considered. The differences in witness accounts--such as the times Mugimba was allegedly seen on April 8--were acknowledged, but the prosecution emphasized that contrary to his claim the genocide conviction was not based on a single witness.

Three witnesses provided their testimonies, and, while one changed their account during the trial, the others corroborated the prosecution's case.

The hearing will continue on Thursday, with the prosecution responding to Mugimba's appeal, particularly his claims of contradictions in witness testimony.

On March 17, 2022, Mugimba was convicted and sentenced to 25 years in prison by the High Court, sitting in Nyanza District. He was found guilty of conspiracy to commit genocide and complicity in genocide for crimes committed in the Nyakabanda and Nyamirambo sectors of Nyarugenge District in Kigali.

Rwandan authorities issued an international arrest warrant for Mugimba in November 2012.

He was charged with genocide, conspiracy to commit genocide, complicity in genocide, public incitement to commit genocide, murder, and extermination as crimes against humanity.

In 1994, Mugimba was the Secretary-General of the CDR, a party whose members played a key role in planning and executing the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

The Netherlands Immigration Service revoked Mugimba's residency permit in June 2013, citing his alleged involvement in the genocide.

Mugimba was extradited in 2016, along with Jean Claude Iyamuremye, who was also convicted of genocide and sentenced to 25 years in prison in 2022.