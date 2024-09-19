Zimbabwe: President Welcomes Mavhaire, Chirume, Former Opposition Members to Zanu-PF

President Mnangagwa today welcomed former Energy and Power Development Minister Dzikamai Mavhaire, his son Lawrence, and former MDC-T MP for Gutu Central Oliver Chirume back to Zanu PF following their defection from the opposition.

Since the advent of the Second Republic, those who were once in the opposition have been defecting back to the ruling party in their numbers.

Cde Mavhaire said he had been enticed by the country's current growth trajectory under the Second Republic.

President Mnangagwa welcomes back to Zanu PF opposition members Dzikamai Mavhaire (centre), and son Lawrence Mavhaire.

"I just decided as a thinking being, the development being led by President Mnangagwa is very good," he said.

Cde Chirume said he had realised that the nation will develop if people are united.

"Cde Matuke was the one who actually persuaded me as his younger brother to join the party and work together so that we develop the country," he said.

"I have seen the wonderful work being spearheaded by the Second Republic so I decided to join so that we continue taking the country forward."