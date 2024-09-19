Mauritius and Rwanda Set to Strengthen Bilateral Ties With Focus On Air Connectivity, Financial Cooperation, and Tourism

Port Louis, 17 September 2024 - The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Honourable Maneesh Gobin, held discussions with the newly-designated High Commissioner of the Republic of Rwanda to the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Emmanuel Hategeka, on Tuesday 17 September 2024 at the Ministry.

High Commissioner Hategeka, based in Pretoria, South Africa, and accredited to Mauritius, presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Mauritius, His Excellency Prithvirajsing Roopun, at the State House on the same day.

During the discussions, both Minister Gobin and High Commissioner Hategeka expressed satisfaction with the current state of bilateral relations between Mauritius and Rwanda, noting that cooperation between the two countries has expanded into various sectors over time. They agreed to work towards enhancing these relations by increasing exchanges in areas of mutual interest.

Both sides acknowledged the importance of collaboration in the financial sectors of their respective countries and committed to exploring avenues to strengthen this cooperation.

Minister Gobin and High Commissioner Hategeka discussed the potential for young professionals from Rwanda's growing hospitality and tourism sector to receive hands-on training in Mauritius.

Both dignitaries stressed the importance of strengthening air connectivity between Mauritius and Rwanda. Improved flight connections would facilitate easier movement of people, stimulate tourism, and create new opportunities for business partnerships.

Minister Gobin commended Rwanda's remarkable economic growth. Rwanda is now recognised as one of the most competitive economies in Africa and is frequently cited as a development model for the continent.

Minister Gobin informed High Commissioner Hategeka of Mauritius' submission of the candidature of former Minister Mr. Anil Kumarsingh Gayan, for the position of Chairperson of the African Union Commission. Minister Gobin expressed Mauritius' hope for Rwanda's support in favour of Mr. Gayan's candidature.

The meeting concluded with both sides reaffirming their dedication to fostering strong and mutually beneficial ties between Mauritius and Rwanda.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade