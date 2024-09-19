Rwanda: DJ Marnaud On the Spot Amid 'Fraud' Claims

Renowned Rwandan disc jockey Arnaud Mugisha Gatera, popularly known as DJ Marnaud, is currently the talk of local showbiz after Nigerian DJ Dope Caesar publicly accused him of fraud.

On Tuesday, September 1, Dope Caesar, real name Sarah Oboh, took to Snapchat to accuse Marnaud of defrauding her of $3000 (over Rwf4,000,000).

"You (Marnaud) and your friend scammed me $3K and you dey come here dey laugh. I'm not cool with you and you know it," Dope Caesar wrote in Pidjin on her Snapchat.

"Don't test me anymore! Just try to borrow some sense from someone who isn't in your circle so you can act your age for once!" She added.

The post proved that the relationship between the two DJs, who were once close friends, has come to a screeching halt, with entertainment watchers accusing Marnaud of tarnishing his name despite being one of the biggest disc spinners in the country.

How did we get here?

Earlier this year, Dope Caesar, who has been performing back-to-back in Kigali, was offered a gig worth $3,000 by DJ Marnaud and his friend, who is also an event promoter, to play at two different shows in Kigali.

The New Times understands that Dope Caesar travelled all the way from Nigeria to Kigali, performed at both venues, as agreed, but was not paid the agreed money, forcing her to use her own savings to pay for accommodation during her stay and a return ticket to Nigeria.

The Nigerian DJ did not report or speak about the incident until Monday, when she decided to take it to social media and expose her Rwandan counterpart.

The saga came a day after Dope Caesar performed at the inaugural Intore Sunday's edition in Nairobi, Kenya, where she shared the stage with other established Rwandan DJs including DJ Toxxyk and Kevin Klein.

Efforts to get a comment from DJ Marnaud on the Nigerian DJ's serious allegations were futile despite contacting him multiple times.

DJ Marnaud is also said to be at loggerheads with several other music personalities in the country, which isone of the reasons why, some allege, he is no longer on the line-ups of major local events.

Dope Caesar took the DJ scene by storm with her explosion in 2023. Her rise began with short videos of her mixing different songs, which she uploaded to her social media pages. These videos gradually grew her audience and earned her gigs and exposure to other artists and DJs.

DJ Marnaud has also made a name for himself through DJing in big pubs and clubs across the town. He is currently the brand ambassador for Heineken and Henessy in Rwanda.