Egypt, UK to Expand Collaboration in Renewable Energy Sector

The British company Globeleq is set to collaborate with the Egyptian government in establishing a substantial project for green hydrogen production, aiming to diversify its investments within Egypt's renewable energy sector.

This initiative was unveiled in a statement released by the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

During a meeting in London between Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, and representatives from British renewable energy firms, Globeleq expressed its intentions to broaden investments in wind energy generation and the development of water desalination plants powered by renewable sources.

The discussions delved into projects geared towards diminishing reliance on imported liquefied gas to curtail the import expenditure. Additionally, Globeleq articulated its interest in proposing ventures for sustainable transportation utilizing clean energy solutions in Egypt.

Moreover, Minister El-Khatib engaged with Oge Diala, the Founder of the British company PASH Global, renowned for its endeavors in renewable energy.

Their dialogue revolved around PASH Global's ambition to establish solar panel manufacturing facilities in Egypt, with the overarching goal of positioning Egypt as a pivotal hub for solar energy on regional and international fronts.

Noteworthy is PASH Global's prior memorandum of understanding with the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, amounting to £2 billion, underscoring their commitment to advancing Egypt's renewable energy landscape.