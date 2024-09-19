Egypt, UK to Expand Collaboration in Renewable Energy Sector

18 September 2024
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The British company Globeleq is set to collaborate with the Egyptian government in establishing a substantial project for green hydrogen production, aiming to diversify its investments within Egypt's renewable energy sector.

This initiative was unveiled in a statement released by the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade.

During a meeting in London between Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, Hassan El-Khatib, and representatives from British renewable energy firms, Globeleq expressed its intentions to broaden investments in wind energy generation and the development of water desalination plants powered by renewable sources.

The discussions delved into projects geared towards diminishing reliance on imported liquefied gas to curtail the import expenditure. Additionally, Globeleq articulated its interest in proposing ventures for sustainable transportation utilizing clean energy solutions in Egypt.

Moreover, Minister El-Khatib engaged with Oge Diala, the Founder of the British company PASH Global, renowned for its endeavors in renewable energy.

Their dialogue revolved around PASH Global's ambition to establish solar panel manufacturing facilities in Egypt, with the overarching goal of positioning Egypt as a pivotal hub for solar energy on regional and international fronts.

Noteworthy is PASH Global's prior memorandum of understanding with the General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone, amounting to £2 billion, underscoring their commitment to advancing Egypt's renewable energy landscape.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.