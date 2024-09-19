Zimbabwe: Bhundu Boys Member Rise Kagona Dies

Bhundu Boys founding member, Rise Kagona, has died.

Multiple sources said Kagona died in Scotland yesterday after a long illness.

He was 62.

Yesteryear musician and arts administrator Clive Malunga confirmed Kagona's death.

"We are all in shock after learning about the death of Rise Kagona who was indeed a professional musician," he said.

"He used to perform at the Jenagura Festival when he was still in Zimbabwe.

"I facilitated his return to the UK where they made history. The last I heard about him is that he was staying in Scotland."

Music researcher, academic and columnist, Professor Fred Zindi was equally shocked after learning about the news.

"I last spoke to Rise Kagona in 2018," he said.

"He was a fine gentleman who loved his job.

"Rise was also down to earth. He loved his job and he will be dearly missed."

Kagona was part of the mighty Bhundu Boys popular for all-time hits like "Simbimbino", "Babamunini Francis", "Hatisi Tose", "Kuroja Chete" and "Jit Jive".

In 1987, the Bhundu Boys played at Wembley Arena, United Kingdom, as a support group for Madonna.