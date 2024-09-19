Kenya: Ten Foreign Based Players Included As Kenya Chases Afcon U20 Qualification

Nairobi — Coach Salim Babu has included 10 foreign based players in his preliminary squad, as Kenya's Rising Stars prepare for an assault at qualification for the U20 Africa Cup of Nations next year, and by extension a charge at a possible World Cup slot.

Kenya will make an aim to qualify for the Continental showpiece via the CECAFA regional qualifiers which will be staged in Tanzania, from October 6.

The foreign-based legion is led by midfielder Stanley Wilson, who only recently signed with Swedish top tier side AIK. He is joined in the team by defender Amos Wanjala, who has also recently moved teams and is now playing in the Spanish third tier with Athletic Club Tollerano.

Both Wilson and Wanjala were part of the team that finished second at last year's Under-18 CECAFA Championship and are also joined in the U20 team by Luis Ingavi (Monteverde Academy) as well as the Nastic Sports Academy duo of Tyrone Kariuki and Aldrine Kibet.

Elly Owande (Al Nassr Dubai), Kevin Wangaya (FK Tirana), Jeremy Bisau (Cheshnut FC), Isac Oweri (Vasalund), Linus Munyau (Riffa Sports Club) and Henry Omollo (Fountain Gate FC) are the other foreign based players in the team.

Coach Babu has also included stars from the recently concluded national school games. They are the Musingu High School trio of Hirad Mushindi, Houston Oluoch and Harrison Amalemba.

Also in are Miguel Osotsi and Humphrey Aroko from Highway Secondary School as well as Hamisi Otieno from Goseta High School.

The latter also played a crucial role for Homabay County team as they clinched the inaugural Talanta Hela U19 tournament title late last year.

Kenya has been drawn into Group A alongside host nation Tanzania, Rwanda, Sudan, and Djibouti. The team will enter a residential training camp in Nairobi on September 22, before departing for Tanzania on October 4.

Provisional Squad

Goalkeepers

Ibrahim Wanzala (Kakamega Homeboyz), Sammy Saboke (AFC Leopards), Benard Maeri (Ruiru Hot Stars), Joshua Keya (Kibera Black Stars), Peter Juma (Nakuru Bucks)

Defenders

Joseph Bate (MOFA), Amos Wanjala (Athletic Club Tollerano), Manzur Okwaro, Baron Ochieng (Sofapaka), Collins Ochieng (Kariobangi Sharks), Rodgers Wasega (Nairobi City Stars), Francis Gethoi (Naivas), Mohammed Aden Kaire (Mombasa United), Meguel Osotsi (Highway Secondary School), Charles Auma (Sofapaka), Jackson Imbiakha (Mombasa United)

Midfielders

Stanley Wilson (A.I.K), Andres Odhiambo (Kariobangi Sharks), Elly Owande (Al Nasra), Kevin Wangaya (FC Tirana), Kelly Madada (AFC Leopards), Lucas Maina (Murang'a Seal), Benard Odhiambo (Nairobi United), Wiliam Gitamu (Bandari), Hamisi Otieno (Goseta High School), Irad Mushidi (Musingu High School), Houstin Oluoch (Musingu High School),

Forwards

Tyron Kariuki, Aldrine Kibet (Nastic Soccer Academy), Louise Ingavi (Montverde Academy), Dalphene Omuri (Shabana), Mark Shaban (Gor Mahia), Austine Odongo (Shabana), Jeremy Bisau (Cheshunt FC), Abdalla Egesa (Bidco United), Javan Omondi (Ulinzi Stars), Syphas Otieno (MOFA), Isaac Oweri (Nairobi United/ Vasalund), Harrison Amalemba (Musingu High School), Linus Munyao (Riffa Sports Club), Hassan Beja (AFC Leopards), Nesta Olum (AFC Leopards), Adrian Oloo (Nairobi United), Dancan Odhiambo (Nairobi United), Humphrey Aroko (Kariobangi Sharks/ Highway Secondary School), Oliver Machaka (Kakamega Homeboyz), Lawrence Ouma (MOFA), Clinton Asiako (Bidco United), Henry Omollo (Fountain Gate), Izadin Mohammed (Bandari)