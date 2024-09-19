South Africa: Deputy President's NCOP Briefing Postponed

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has written to the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), Refilwe Tsipane, to request a postponement of the session for oral reply to questions scheduled for later today.

"The Chairperson has kindly acceded to the Deputy President's request.

"In line with questions from the NCOP, Deputy President Mashatile was due to brief the council on the seventh administration's plans to improve the performance of municipalities and accelerate service delivery challenges in some municipalities," the statement read.

According to the Presidency, the Deputy President's request was occasioned by two considerations.

These include the passing of former Minister and stalwart Pravin Gordhan, whose funeral is underway in Durban.

"The Deputy President thought it prudent to allow members and former colleagues of the Minister the opportunity to pay their respects fully and to show their support to the Gordhan family at this difficult time."

In addition, the Deputy President has been advised by his medical team to take a week off from his official duties to rest and recuperate following the medical incident over the weekend in Tzaneen, Limpopo.

"While the Deputy President is no longer in any danger and is in high spirits, he is following the medical team's advice and has withdrawn from scheduled official duties for the current week," the statement read.

According to his Office, the country's second-in-command takes parliamentary oversight extremely seriously and has worked tirelessly during his time to boost the national executive's accountability to the National Assembly and the NCOP.

"As such, he will work closely with the NCOP Chairperson to find a suitable date for the rescheduling of the session as soon as possible."

The Presidency said the Deputy President looks forward to having an opportunity to appraise Parliament of the Government of National Unity's efforts to improve municipal governance and service delivery, accelerate the process of land reform and boost South Africa's agricultural output and food security.

The Government of National Unity is also looking into the imminent rollout of plans to fight crime, and deal with the emergent scourge of criminal extortion and other forms of economic sabotage.

"The Office of the Deputy President and the NCOP will communicate the alternative arrangements for the postponed session as soon as they are agreed and finalised."