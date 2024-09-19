Malawi: Kuli Fumbi! Best of Gwamba Concert On This Saturday As Two International Artist Confirm Coming

All roads, this Saturday, lead to Civo Stadium in Lilongwe where celebrated musician Gwamba is holding his Best of Gwamba Concert with two South African artists Focalistic and Kamo Mphela confirmed to jet into the country on September 21.

The concert has been organised by rapper Gwamba as part of celebrating his 15th anniversary.

Apart from Gwamba as the headliner, Focalistic and Mphera will share the stage with local acts such as Amapiano star Zeze Kingston, Lulu, Kell Kay, Eli Njuchi, Emmie Deebo, Gibo Pearson, Fada Moti, Chizmo Sting, Charisma, Aidfest and Kineo, Wikise, Malinga, Teddy Makadi and Praise Umali.

The 'Mukadalitsa' and 'Fumbi' maker, who is also Betway brand ambassador, said all is set for the concert and that he is happy to have Focalistic and Mphera on the line-up for the concert.

"Through this concert, I want to celebrate art, music and creativity. I want to celebrate the fans who have made me what I am today and I want to celebrate the talent that God gave me," the award-winning musician said.

Gwamba said the two South African artists will arrive on the afternoon of the same day of the event through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe.

The artist wrote on his Facebook page yesterday that he was overwhelmed with the support that people have given him by buying tickets ahead of the show.

"In rewarding them for the support, I want to give them a 100 percent unique performance. This is family entertainment and we want people to come in large numbers because we are putting up tight security," the 'Ndiyima Pachulu' hitmaker said.

Gwamba last week received K8 million from Ekhaya Luxury Resort to go towards supporting the Best of Gwamba concert.

The concert will be hosted by The Times Group presenter Black Jak and Priscilla Nsane.